Death toll of Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih on March 12 rises to six people
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Death toll of Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih on March 12 rises to six people

Kryvyi Rih
Source:  Oleksandr Vilkul

The number of people killed as a result of a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region has increased to six. A man died of his injuries in the hospital.

The death toll in Kryvyi Rih rose to six

The head of the Kryvyi Rih city defence council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported that the number of victims of the enemy missile attack on the city on March 12 has increased to six. A 59-year-old man died of his injuries in the hospital.

Doctors fought for the man's life all these days, he was operated on, but the numerous injuries were not compatible with life, the Kryvyi Rih city defence council chief said.

There are seven more people in hospitals today — three of them are in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives, all necessary help is provided.

As for the situation in Kryvyi Rih as a whole, all city services are working. The emergency shutdown schedules introduced by energy companies have been cancelled.

But the situation is not easy, the liquidation of the consequences of enemy strikes continues. Therefore, just in case, keep your gadgets and power banks charged, the statement says.

What is known about the shelling of Kryvyi Rih on March 12

On March 12, the Russians launched a Kh-59 guided air missile over Kryvyi Rih. Its debris fell on a high-rise building, and a fire broke out. At first, it was reported that three people were killed and over 40 were injured.

Later, it became known that an injured woman died in the hospital, thus the number of people killed by the Russian missile strike increased to four.

The police published a video of the first minutes of rescuing people after the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.

On March 13, the death toll after a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region increased to 5, and a man's body was found under the rubble.

