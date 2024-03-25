Death toll of Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih on March 12 rises to six people

The number of people killed as a result of a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region has increased to six. A man died of his injuries in the hospital.
The death toll in Kryvyi Rih rose to six
The head of the Kryvyi Rih city defence council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported that the number of victims of the enemy missile attack on the city on March 12 has increased to six. A 59-year-old man died of his injuries in the hospital.
There are seven more people in hospitals today — three of them are in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives, all necessary help is provided.
As for the situation in Kryvyi Rih as a whole, all city services are working. The emergency shutdown schedules introduced by energy companies have been cancelled.
What is known about the shelling of Kryvyi Rih on March 12
On March 12, the Russians launched a Kh-59 guided air missile over Kryvyi Rih. Its debris fell on a high-rise building, and a fire broke out. At first, it was reported that three people were killed and over 40 were injured.
Later, it became known that an injured woman died in the hospital, thus the number of people killed by the Russian missile strike increased to four.
The police published a video of the first minutes of rescuing people after the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.
On March 13, the death toll after a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region increased to 5, and a man's body was found under the rubble.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-