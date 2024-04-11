Explosion occurs in high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih: people under rubble

An explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, due to a possible gas leak. As a result of the incident, there are victims.

What is known about the explosion in Kryvyi Rih

The explosion occurred on the night of April 11 in a nine-story residential building on the street of the 21st Brigade of the National Guard.

The rescuers established that a domestic gas leak in one of the apartments caused the explosion. Then, a fire broke out, covering 120 square meters of territory.

As a result of the explosion, the structures of the residential building in one of the entrances from the third to the fifth floor were partially destroyed. The soldiers of the State Emergency Service rescued four people.

Seven people were injured, three were hospitalised. The State Emergency Service notes that one more person may be under the rubble, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

41 rescuers and eight units of emergency services were working at the scene of the incident.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's Defence Council, also added that the demolition of the rubble is ongoing — there may still be victims under the rubble.

All operational and communal services of the city are involved. At 6 o'clock in the morning, the headquarters at school No. 128 was deployed, where the residents of the affected apartments can contact, and construction materials will be issued, the official said. Share

What is known about previous incidents

On March 27, a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Odesa, preceded by an explosion. Local Telegram channels claimed that an alleged gas cylinder explosion caused the fire.