June 14 has been declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian missile attack on the housing sector in Kryvyi Rih on June 12.
Points of attention
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed his condolences to the victims' families and called for strengthening the country's air defence.
- The attack by the Russian Federation damaged dozens of houses, gymnasiums and schools in Kryvyi Rih.
- As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation, 29 people were injured, and nine were killed.
A day of mourning was announced in Kryvyi Rih
As Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's Defence Council, reported, to honour the memory of those killed in the buildings and structures of local self-government, enterprises, institutions, and organizations should lower the national flag with a black ribbon.
Russia struck Kryvyi Rih with a missile on June 12
The Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. A missile hit a residential building.
As of 22:20 on June 12, emergency and rescue operations were completed. As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation, 29 people were injured, nine were killed.
41 apartment buildings, a gymnasium, and two schools were damaged.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
He added that such attacks prove the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.
According to Zelenskyy, modern air defence systems can provide maximum protection of civilians, cities, and positions of Ukrainian soldiers.
