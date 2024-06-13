June 14 has been declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian missile attack on the housing sector in Kryvyi Rih on June 12.

As Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's Defence Council, reported, to honour the memory of those killed in the buildings and structures of local self-government, enterprises, institutions, and organizations should lower the national flag with a black ribbon.

Russia struck Kryvyi Rih with a missile on June 12

The Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. A missile hit a residential building.

As of 22:20 on June 12, emergency and rescue operations were completed. As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation, 29 people were injured, nine were killed.

41 apartment buildings, a gymnasium, and two schools were damaged.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. All the necessary services are working on the spot, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He added that such attacks prove the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.