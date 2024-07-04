Russians strike gas infrastructure in Poltava region: one killed, three injured

The day before, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Poltava region and damaged the gas infrastructure.

Russia struck gas infrastructure in the Poltava region

The object of JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannya is also among the damaged infrastructure, the report says. Share

A 49-year-old electrician was killed as a result of rocket attacks. In addition, three more workers were injured. Currently, doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

According to the head of the Poltava Regional military administration, Filip Pronin, one of the victims is in a serious condition. Debris from missiles damaged a school and a kindergarten.

Specialists are carrying out work on localization and liquidation of the consequences of shelling by the Russian army.

Russian Jul 3 strike on Dnipro: details

On the morning of July 3, the Russian army launched an attack on Dnipro. Explosions rang out in the city, the shopping center was damaged. It was reported that at least five people were killed, and 34 were injured.

Later, the Air Force specified that the Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region with three Iskander-K surface-based cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and five Shahed type kamikaze drones.

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 11 air targets: one "Iskander-K" cruise missile, four Kh-59 guided air missiles, five "Shahed-131/136" combat drones, and one "Orlan-10" scout drone.

According to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, only two things can stop this Russian terror — modern air defence systems and the long range of our weapons.