Russians strike gas infrastructure in Poltava region: one killed, three injured

The day before, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Poltava region and damaged the gas infrastructure.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation struck the gas infrastructure in the Poltava region, killing an electrician and injuring other workers.
- As a result of the rocket attack, the school and the kindergarten were damaged, and specialists were engaged in eliminating the consequences of the shelling.
- The Russian army also attacked the city of Dnipro, according to detailed information, the attack was carried out on July 3 with the help of various types of missile systems.
- The President of Ukraine called for determination in the fight against terrorism and emphasised the importance of modern air defence systems for protecting the population.
- Only the decisive actions of the leaders and the continued improvement of Ukrainian military equipment can stop the Russian terror.
Russia struck gas infrastructure in the Poltava region
A 49-year-old electrician was killed as a result of rocket attacks. In addition, three more workers were injured. Currently, doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.
According to the head of the Poltava Regional military administration, Filip Pronin, one of the victims is in a serious condition. Debris from missiles damaged a school and a kindergarten.
Specialists are carrying out work on localization and liquidation of the consequences of shelling by the Russian army.
Russian Jul 3 strike on Dnipro: details
On the morning of July 3, the Russian army launched an attack on Dnipro. Explosions rang out in the city, the shopping center was damaged. It was reported that at least five people were killed, and 34 were injured.
Later, the Air Force specified that the Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region with three Iskander-K surface-based cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and five Shahed type kamikaze drones.
Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 11 air targets: one "Iskander-K" cruise missile, four Kh-59 guided air missiles, five "Shahed-131/136" combat drones, and one "Orlan-10" scout drone.
According to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, only two things can stop this Russian terror — modern air defence systems and the long range of our weapons.
