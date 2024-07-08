Russians strike Dnipro with missiles, injured are reported

The enemy hit Dnipro during a massive missile attack on July 8.
Points of attention
- The massive attack by the Russian Federation on the Dnipro resulted in damage to a high-rise building, a business, and injured citizens.
- Enemy missile strikes hit the cities of Ukraine: Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk.
- The dead and injured, the destruction of hospitals and residential buildings were the consequences of the aggression of Russian terrorists.
- The President of Ukraine called on all services to help the wounded and eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks.
- Stopping the aggression of the Russian Federation is the joint responsibility of the world community to ensure peace and security in the region.
Russia struck Dnipro with missiles
As a result of the Russian attack on the Dnipro, a high-rise building, an enterprise and a service station were damaged. There are wounded.
Zelenskyy reacted to the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine
On the morning of July 8, Russian terrorists launched rocket attacks on Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and several other cities in Ukraine. In total, about 40 rockets were fired, there were dead and injured, and hospitals and residential buildings were destroyed.
The president said all services are involved to save as many people as possible.
The whole world must mobilise all its determination to finally put an end to the Russian strikes. Murders are what Putin brings. Only together can we bring true peace and security.
