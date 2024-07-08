Russians strike Dnipro with missiles, injured are reported

Russia struck Dnipro with missiles

As a result of the Russian attack on the Dnipro, a high-rise building, an enterprise and a service station were damaged. There are wounded.

Massive enemy attack from the air on the area. A high-rise building and an enterprise were damaged in Dnipro. A service station was damaged, he said. Share

Zelenskyy reacted to the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine

On the morning of July 8, Russian terrorists launched rocket attacks on Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and several other cities in Ukraine. In total, about 40 rockets were fired, there were dead and injured, and hospitals and residential buildings were destroyed.

Russian terrorists again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. Different cities: Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of different types. Residential buildings, infrastructure and a children's hospital were damaged, the president said. Share

The president said all services are involved to save as many people as possible.