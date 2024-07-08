Russia strikes Kryvyi Rih with missiles: 10 killed, over 30 injured

Explosions rocked the Kryvyi Rih district during an air alert.
- Kryvyi Rih suffered from a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation, with numerous victims and wounded.
- Oleksandr Vilkul provided information about the consequences of a rocket attack on an industrial enterprise and other objects.
- Russian troops are carrying out a combined attack on Ukraine, using various types of missiles and weapons.
- As a result of the attack, there are dead and wounded in Kryvyi Rih, as well as other cities of Ukraine that came under fire.
- The response to the attack includes the work of emergency, utility, and medical services to provide assistance to the victims.
What is known about the shelling of Kryvyi Rih
Oleksandr Vilkul reported on the consequences of a massive rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih.
Russia massively struck Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih with missiles
Around 10:20 a.m., Russia launched cruise missiles over Ukraine. Explosions rang out in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. The missile attack continues.
On July 8, Russian troops are carrying out a massive combined attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles. In some cities, particularly Kyiv, explosions are heard, and air defence is working.
According to the monitoring public and the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers use a different range of weapons.
It is reported that cruise missiles from Tu-95 bombers were launched, ballistics were involved, and Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles were launched. The network wrote about the additional departure of a group of Tu-22M3 aircraft and the threat of Kh-22 missile launches.
Initially, the sounds of explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih. They warned about the threat of ballistics. Explosions were also later heard in the Kropyvnytskyi district of the Kirovohrad region.
