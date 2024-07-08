Russia strikes Kryvyi Rih with missiles: 10 killed, over 30 injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia strikes Kryvyi Rih with missiles: 10 killed, over 30 injured

Russia's attack
Читати українською
Source:  Oleksandr Vilkul

Explosions rocked the Kryvyi Rih district during an air alert.

Points of attention

  • Kryvyi Rih suffered from a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation, with numerous victims and wounded.
  • Oleksandr Vilkul provided information about the consequences of a rocket attack on an industrial enterprise and other objects.
  • Russian troops are carrying out a combined attack on Ukraine, using various types of missiles and weapons.
  • As a result of the attack, there are dead and wounded in Kryvyi Rih, as well as other cities of Ukraine that came under fire.
  • The response to the attack includes the work of emergency, utility, and medical services to provide assistance to the victims.

What is known about the shelling of Kryvyi Rih

Oleksandr Vilkul reported on the consequences of a massive rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Several hits. Including — on the administrative building of the industrial enterprise. Liquidation of the consequences is ongoing. Previously, 10 people killed, 31 wounded are already in the hospital, 10 of them are serious. All emergency, utility and medical units are working, Vilkul wrote.

Russia massively struck Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih with missiles

Around 10:20 a.m., Russia launched cruise missiles over Ukraine. Explosions rang out in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. The missile attack continues.

On July 8, Russian troops are carrying out a massive combined attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles. In some cities, particularly Kyiv, explosions are heard, and air defence is working.

According to the monitoring public and the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers use a different range of weapons.

It is reported that cruise missiles from Tu-95 bombers were launched, ballistics were involved, and Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles were launched. The network wrote about the additional departure of a group of Tu-22M3 aircraft and the threat of Kh-22 missile launches.

Initially, the sounds of explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih. They warned about the threat of ballistics. Explosions were also later heard in the Kropyvnytskyi district of the Kirovohrad region.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
WP made a forecast regarding the terms of restoration of Ukrainian power plants destroyed by Russian shelling
WP made a forecast regarding the terms of restoration of Ukrainian power plants destroyed by Russian shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively strikes Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih with missiles
Vitaliy Klitschko
Missiles
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Casualties and infrastructure damage are reported after Russian missile strike on Kyiv
Vitaliy Klitschko
Kyiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?