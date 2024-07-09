At the same time, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán emphasised that both sides have the same positions regarding the ceasefire.
Points of attention
- Orbán blamed Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, but focused on achieving peace through a time-limited ceasefire.
- According to Orban, Putin has a clear idea of the victory of Russia, that it is even difficult to imagine its defeat in the war against Ukraine.
- Orbán makes international visits to discuss the situation in Ukraine with key players such as Ukraine, Russia and China.
Orban is sure that Putin cannot lose the war against Ukraine
The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, rejected the proposal for a cease-fire in Ukraine, as it would benefit the armed forces.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated this following negotiations with Russian dictator Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
At the same time, the scandalous Hungarian politician called Russia guilty of the invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, he carefully mentioned Moscow's responsibility for this war.
The Hungarian prime minister said that Putin "clearly knows what will happen and how Russia will win."
Putin cannot lose, it is very logical. If you look at the soldiers, weapons and technologies used in the war, it is difficult to imagine defeating Russia. The probability of defeating Russia at all is impossible to calculate.
Orban's international visits
On July 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv and held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kyiv and Budapest can conclude a document on regulating joint relations.
Orban then flew to Moscow. At the beginning of the negotiations, Vladimir Putin said that Orbán had arrived in Moscow "not only as our long-standing partner but also as the head of the EU Council". He offered to have the Hungarian prime minister discuss the situation in Ukraine.
On July 8, Orban flew to China to talk about Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-