At the same time, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán emphasised that both sides have the same positions regarding the ceasefire.

The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, rejected the proposal for a cease-fire in Ukraine, as it would benefit the armed forces.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated this following negotiations with Russian dictator Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What will be on the front in the next 2-3 months before the US elections? It will get much worse. There are more weapons, and the Russians are determined. The energy of the confrontation and the number of casualties will be even worse than in the last seven months, although they were terrible before. What lies ahead is much worse than we think. Both sides put a lot of effort into it. Even the Ukrainians became more optimistic because they received a lot of high-quality weapons. So, the main argument is human sacrifice. It is the most critical moral motivation. But at the same time, there are also interests in Europe. Because what is happening is very bad for us. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

At the same time, the scandalous Hungarian politician called Russia guilty of the invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, he carefully mentioned Moscow's responsibility for this war.

The situation is obvious. Putin and Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. But I don't want to measure who is responsible for what. My task is to focus on how to achieve peace. I asked the heads of both states and governments the question: is it possible to agree on a time-limited truce that will speed up peace negotiations? And then leave the truce. Because now everyone thinks the opposite. Make a peace agreement first, then lay down your arms. Both are unsure. Both the Ukrainians and the Russians answered the same as you: that the truce would benefit the enemy, since during this time he would be able to rebuild and prepare for the continuation of the war. Share

The Hungarian prime minister said that Putin "clearly knows what will happen and how Russia will win."

Putin cannot lose, it is very logical. If you look at the soldiers, weapons and technologies used in the war, it is difficult to imagine defeating Russia. The probability of defeating Russia at all is impossible to calculate.

Orban's international visits

On July 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv and held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kyiv and Budapest can conclude a document on regulating joint relations.

Orban then flew to Moscow. At the beginning of the negotiations, Vladimir Putin said that Orbán had arrived in Moscow "not only as our long-standing partner but also as the head of the EU Council". He offered to have the Hungarian prime minister discuss the situation in Ukraine.

On July 8, Orban flew to China to talk about Ukraine.