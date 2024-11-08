As German journalists managed to find out, the authorities of the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern ignored the violations when approving the permit for the construction of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream-2.

The construction of Nord Stream-2 took place against the background of violations

According to the journalists, the expert report on the safety of the Nord Stream-2 construction was prepared by people from BOS Baustoff & Off-Shore Service GmbH, which was directly interested in the completion of this process.

De facto, this means that "independent third-party experts" were by no means engaged in the preparation of the document.

If the person who helped build the pipeline later led its assessment — how independent can that be? — the German publication is interested. Share

In addition, it is noted that the Stralsund Mining Authority, on behalf of Nord Stream 2 AG, asked the German Armed Forces to provide the coordinates of the dive sites of NATO submarines in the region. It is not difficult to guess that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation could get this information at its disposal.

An investigation into these violations has already begun

A specially created investigative commission is currently actively working on this. However, its representatives informed the journalists that those involved are not cooperating and are hampering the work of the investigation.

It is important to understand that many emails and documents of the "climate fund" were simply destroyed or deleted.

The Climate and Environment Protection Fund was at the center of the scandal. It was created 3 years ago by the government of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.