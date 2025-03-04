Musk cynically offers Zelensky "amnesty in a neutral country"
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

American billionaire Elon Musk, who is a close ally of US President Donald Trump, shamelessly stated that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky should be offered "amnesty" in a neutral country in exchange for "restoring democracy in Ukraine."

Points of attention

  • The implications of Musk's offer and Trump's statement raise questions about international diplomacy and power dynamics.
  • The need to analyze the true motives behind these statements and their potential impact on the ongoing peace negotiations and democracy in Ukraine is crucial.

Musk continues to increase pressure on Zelensky

An American businessman shared on his page a post by a Donald Trump supporter, in which he called Zelensky a dictator.

In addition, the latter cynically lied that the Ukrainian leader allegedly did not want to hold negotiations to end the war because he was afraid that he would lose the elections and lose power, which in turn would allegedly lead to his prosecution for "money laundering."

Elon Musk decided to comment on this scandalous statement and made an additional proposal:

True. As unpleasant as it may be, Zelensky should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for the peaceful restoration of democracy in Ukraine.

What is important to understand? On March 3, White House President Donald Trump made a veiled threat that Volodymyr Zelenskyy may "not last very long" if he is unwilling to conclude a peace agreement.

