US blocks G7 initiative on Russia's shadow fleet

US President Donald Trump's team has vetoed a Canadian proposal to create a task force to deal with the so-called shadow fleet of Russian oil tankers, as the White House says it is reassessing its positions in multilateral organizations.

The US prevented the adoption of another decision against Russia

What is important to understand is that Canada, which holds the G7 presidency this year, will soon host a summit of foreign ministers in Quebec.

According to media insiders, during negotiations to prepare a joint statement on maritime issues, the States are insisting on strengthening the wording regarding China, while softening the wording regarding Russia.

In addition to vetoing Canada's proposal to create a working group to monitor sanctions violations, the G7 draft statement shows that the US insisted on removing the word "sanctions" in reference to "Russia's ability to support the war" in Ukraine, replacing it with "to generate revenue." Share

As journalists note, the G7 communiqué is not yet final until it is published based on consensus.

De facto, this means that the negotiations could still lead to significant changes before or during the summit.

In addition, it is indicated that the White House opposes references to maritime stability, as well as efforts to create a maritime observatory to track border changes.