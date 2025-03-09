US blocks G7 initiative on Russia's shadow fleet

US President Donald Trump's team has vetoed a Canadian proposal to create a task force to deal with the so-called shadow fleet of Russian oil tankers, as the White House says it is reassessing its positions in multilateral organizations.
Points of attention
- The potential changes in the G7 draft statement before the summit underline the fluidity of diplomatic negotiations and the influence of various stakeholders' interests.
- The controversy surrounding the US stance within the G7 highlights the complexities of international relations and the challenges of achieving consensus among powerful nations.
The US prevented the adoption of another decision against Russia
What is important to understand is that Canada, which holds the G7 presidency this year, will soon host a summit of foreign ministers in Quebec.
According to media insiders, during negotiations to prepare a joint statement on maritime issues, the States are insisting on strengthening the wording regarding China, while softening the wording regarding Russia.
As journalists note, the G7 communiqué is not yet final until it is published based on consensus.
De facto, this means that the negotiations could still lead to significant changes before or during the summit.
In addition, it is indicated that the White House opposes references to maritime stability, as well as efforts to create a maritime observatory to track border changes.
