Ceasefire. Podoliak issues warning to Ukrainians

Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak reported that martial law will not be lifted in Ukraine if a 30-day ceasefire is declared on the battlefield. In addition, it was indicated that presidential elections will not be held during this period.
Points of attention
- Podoliak highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to conflict resolution, including maintaining the capacity to defend until a lasting solution is reached.
- Citizens are cautioned about the unpredictability of the situation and the necessity for sustained efforts towards peace in Ukraine.
Podoliak made a statement regarding a possible ceasefire
The advisor to the head of the OPU draws the attention of citizens to the fact that a 30-day truce is not the end of the war.
Moreover, Mykhailo Podoliak warns that the situation will be truly unpredictable.
According to him, elections in Ukraine will not be held if a 30-day ceasefire is declared.
The main reason is that at this stage it is impossible to guarantee the security of polling stations and the election campaign.
Mykhailo Podoliak emphasized that this will become possible if negotiations begin on a stable ceasefire guaranteed by neutral observers.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-