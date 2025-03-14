Ceasefire. Podoliak issues warning to Ukrainians
Ceasefire. Podoliak issues warning to Ukrainians

Podoliak made a statement regarding a possible ceasefire
Source:  La Repubblica

Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak reported that martial law will not be lifted in Ukraine if a 30-day ceasefire is declared on the battlefield. In addition, it was indicated that presidential elections will not be held during this period.

Points of attention

  • Podoliak highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to conflict resolution, including maintaining the capacity to defend until a lasting solution is reached.
  • Citizens are cautioned about the unpredictability of the situation and the necessity for sustained efforts towards peace in Ukraine.

The advisor to the head of the OPU draws the attention of citizens to the fact that a 30-day truce is not the end of the war.

Moreover, Mykhailo Podoliak warns that the situation will be truly unpredictable.

The lifting of martial law and procedures for the protection of the country is not possible in such a short period of time. Negotiations will be needed, verified observers capable of recording violations of the ceasefire and ensuring the disengagement of the parties. We must maintain the ability to fight until the situation is resolved.

According to him, elections in Ukraine will not be held if a 30-day ceasefire is declared.

The main reason is that at this stage it is impossible to guarantee the security of polling stations and the election campaign.

Mykhailo Podoliak emphasized that this will become possible if negotiations begin on a stable ceasefire guaranteed by neutral observers.

