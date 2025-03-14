"A very good chance." Trump announced the results of talks with Putin

On March 14, US President Donald Trump said there was now a "very good chance" of ending the war against Ukraine. The American leader also added that he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers who were surrounded on the front.

Trump spoke about talks with Putin

As the head of the White House noted, on March 13, “very good and productive” discussions took place with the illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

There is a very good chance that this terrible, bloody war could finally end — but at this moment, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are completely surrounded by Russians, and in a bad position. I have pleaded with President Putin that their lives be spared. Donald Trump President of the United States

The American leader was probably referring to the part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces located in the Kursk region of Russia.

It is on this section of the front that the Russian invaders have been doing everything possible to surround Ukrainian soldiers for the past few days.

Photo: screenshot