"A very good chance." Trump announced the results of talks with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

"A very good chance." Trump announced the results of talks with Putin

Trump spoke about talks with Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On March 14, US President Donald Trump said there was now a "very good chance" of ending the war against Ukraine. The American leader also added that he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers who were surrounded on the front.

Points of attention

  • The focus is on the situation in the Kursk region of Russia, where Ukrainian soldiers are surrounded by Russian invaders, escalating tensions on the front.
  • The possibility of a ceasefire offers hope for the thousands of Ukrainian soldiers trapped in a dire situation and facing Russian aggression.

Trump spoke about talks with Putin

As the head of the White House noted, on March 13, “very good and productive” discussions took place with the illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

There is a very good chance that this terrible, bloody war could finally end — but at this moment, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are completely surrounded by Russians, and in a bad position. I have pleaded with President Putin that their lives be spared.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The American leader was probably referring to the part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces located in the Kursk region of Russia.

It is on this section of the front that the Russian invaders have been doing everything possible to surround Ukrainian soldiers for the past few days.

Photo: screenshot

However, Donald Trump has not yet said how the Russian dictator responded to his request and whether they agreed on a ceasefire.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
End of the war. Putin decided to deceive Trump
Putin only imitates the desire for peace
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ceasefire. Podoliak issues warning to Ukrainians
Podoliak made a statement regarding a possible ceasefire
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin gave Trump new signals regarding ceasefire
What is known about the negotiations between Putin and Witkoff?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?