On March 14, US President Donald Trump said there was now a "very good chance" of ending the war against Ukraine. The American leader also added that he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers who were surrounded on the front.
Points of attention
- The focus is on the situation in the Kursk region of Russia, where Ukrainian soldiers are surrounded by Russian invaders, escalating tensions on the front.
- The possibility of a ceasefire offers hope for the thousands of Ukrainian soldiers trapped in a dire situation and facing Russian aggression.
Trump spoke about talks with Putin
As the head of the White House noted, on March 13, “very good and productive” discussions took place with the illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.
The American leader was probably referring to the part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces located in the Kursk region of Russia.
It is on this section of the front that the Russian invaders have been doing everything possible to surround Ukrainian soldiers for the past few days.
However, Donald Trump has not yet said how the Russian dictator responded to his request and whether they agreed on a ceasefire.
