Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The situation on the front remains tense. Despite this, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to neutralize 10 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, and 78 artillery systems of the Russian occupiers over the past 24 hours. In total, 148 combat clashes took place on the front on March 15.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 16, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/16/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 894,240 (+1,400) people,

tanks — 10325 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,478 (+20) units,

artillery systems — 24561 (+78) units,

MLRS — 1317 (+2) units,

air defense systems — 1104 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 29413 (+180) units,

cruise missiles — 3121 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40684 (+113) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that during March 15, the Russian army carried out 98 air strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and settlements, dropping 161 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out about 6 thousand attacks, 188 of them from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,735 kamikaze drones for attacks.