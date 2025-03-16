The Russian attack on Ukraine on March 16 — how the air defense responded
The Russian attack on Ukraine on March 16 — how the air defense responded

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
At night, Russian invaders launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. The enemy attacked with 90 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully defended areas like Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, and more from enemy attacks.
  • Despite the aggressor's efforts, no negative consequences were reported, emphasizing the resilience of the Ukrainian air defense.

The Russian occupiers launched drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

The enemy launched a new air attack at 6:30 p.m. on March 15.

This time, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 47 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odessa regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 33 enemy drones-simulators have been lost in location. No negative consequences have been identified.

Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odessa regions came under new enemy attacks.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasize the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

