The Russian attack on Ukraine on March 16 — how the air defense responded

At night, Russian invaders launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. The enemy attacked with 90 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 16 — first details

The Russian occupiers launched drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

The enemy launched a new air attack at 6:30 p.m. on March 15.

This time, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 47 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odessa regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 33 enemy drones-simulators have been lost in location. No negative consequences have been identified.

Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odessa regions came under new enemy attacks.