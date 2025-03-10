Ukraine increased imports of major weapons 100 times

Ukraine became the world's largest importer of major weapons in 2020-24, increasing imports almost 100-fold compared to 2015-19, while Russian exports fell by 64%.

Ukraine imports the most weapons in the world

Such data is provided by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Thus, in 2020-24, 8.8% of global arms imports fell to Ukraine. Most of the main supplies came from the USA (45%), Germany (12%), and Poland (11%). Share

In total, at least 35 countries sent weapons to Ukraine after the full-scale Russian invasion.

SIPRI analysts also emphasize the great importance of American arms supplies to European NATO member states, which they believe is a response to threats from Russia. According to the study, 64% of arms imports during the reporting period came from the United States.

Overall, arms imports by European NATO members have more than doubled (by 105%) compared to the previous five years.

For the first time in two decades, the largest share of American arms exports went to Europe (35%), rather than the Middle East (33%).

US arms exports have increased by 43% overall, with the country supplying major weapons to 107 countries in 2020-24. It is followed by France as the second largest arms exporter (9.6%, 65 countries), Germany (5.6%), Italy 4.8%. China accounts for 5.9%, but many major importers do not buy Chinese weapons for political reasons.

Unlike the US, Russia’s arms exports have fallen sharply (-64%) to 7.8%. The decline began even before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine: in 2020 and 2021, export volumes were much lower than in any year in the previous two decades. Share

SIPRI experts write that the two most important arms trade sectors for Russia have already weakened: India is increasingly preferring other suppliers, and China is receiving more weapons from its own rapidly developing arms industry.