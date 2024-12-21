The aggressor country, Russia, is forced to use its stockpiles of equipment from Soviet times, as supplies of new armored vehicles are decreasing.

Russia's problems are gradually escalating

Journalists point out that components for equipment that the Russian Federation received from Western countries have become unavailable due to the imposition of sanctions.

In addition, it is noted that Russia's military spending has reached a post-Soviet maximum.

Against this backdrop, dictator Putin has decided that in 2025, it will grow to over $120 billion, which will account for over 30% of total spending.

According to expert Michael Gjerstad, as of today, the aggressor country is producing new and repaired tanks at the same rate as it is losing them at the front, i.e. 100 units per month.

"Yes, there is a deficit, but it is not as obvious as many people think. Russia's recovery has been much better than I could have imagined," he said. Share

The Russian army has learned to minimize its losses

According to Ukrainian and Western intelligence officials, the Russian invaders were adding to their losses.

For example, the enemy has reinforced waves of infantry moving forward in small groups, and is hiding tanks in forest belts to fire on Ukrainians from afar.

Analysts note that this allowed the Russian army to preserve its reserves of armored vehicles while capturing new Ukrainian territories.