Source:  The Wall Street Journal

The aggressor country, Russia, is forced to use its stockpiles of equipment from Soviet times, as supplies of new armored vehicles are decreasing.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army is facing a shortage of new weapons due to limited supplies of equipment and components.
  • The Russian Federation's strategy is to minimize losses through adaptation and efficient use of available resources.
  • Even with a shortage of new equipment, Russia continues offensive operations.

Russia's problems are gradually escalating

Journalists point out that components for equipment that the Russian Federation received from Western countries have become unavailable due to the imposition of sanctions.

In addition, it is noted that Russia's military spending has reached a post-Soviet maximum.

Against this backdrop, dictator Putin has decided that in 2025, it will grow to over $120 billion, which will account for over 30% of total spending.

According to expert Michael Gjerstad, as of today, the aggressor country is producing new and repaired tanks at the same rate as it is losing them at the front, i.e. 100 units per month.

"Yes, there is a deficit, but it is not as obvious as many people think. Russia's recovery has been much better than I could have imagined," he said.

The Russian army has learned to minimize its losses

According to Ukrainian and Western intelligence officials, the Russian invaders were adding to their losses.

For example, the enemy has reinforced waves of infantry moving forward in small groups, and is hiding tanks in forest belts to fire on Ukrainians from afar.

Analysts note that this allowed the Russian army to preserve its reserves of armored vehicles while capturing new Ukrainian territories.

Russia cannot maintain this intensity of offensive operations forever, but it is adapting to extend this period. Ukrainians do not have time to wait for the Russians to run out of equipment, — commented on the situation by Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, who regularly visits Ukrainian units on the front lines.

