The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine. Germany has changed its position again
Category
Politics
Publication date

The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine. Germany has changed its position again

Germany has still not been able to make a final decision
Читати українською
Source:  NTV

Discussions have now resumed in Europe about deploying peacekeeping forces to Ukraine after the war ends. Against this backdrop, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he could imagine German soldiers in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Head of the German Ministry of Defense assessed the possibility of introducing German soldiers into Ukraine after the end of the war.
  • Germany has not yet made a final decision on this matter.
  • Olaf Scholz believes that it is premature to discuss the deployment of Western troops on the territory of Ukraine.

Germany has still not been able to make a final decision

According to the German minister, after a possible ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine, Berlin may also face a task.

I want to state one thing clearly: until the war is over, there will not be a single German soldier on Ukrainian soil. The question arises as to when there should be an armistice or peace—and when it will be clear what that looks like.

Boris Pistorius

Boris Pistorius

Head of the German Ministry of Defense

According to him, it is currently difficult to understand whether there will be a demarcation line, a buffer zone, or a peacekeeping zone in which armed forces will ensure peace.

Boris Pistorius drew attention to the fact that the final decision will still be made by the German parliament.

But one thing is clear: Germany, as the largest NATO country in Europe and the largest economy in Europe, cannot stand aside and remain uninvolved, the minister emphasized.

What does Olaf Scholz say about this?

German leader Olaf Scholz recently stated that it would be premature to discuss the deployment of Western troops on the territory of Ukraine.

He also added that the specific organization of the security architecture "cannot be the subject of a reasonable discussion at this time."

But it has to be something that, in our view, also has a transatlantic structure.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of Germany

According to him, there was "no discussion about ground troops or anything like that, because it's not an issue at all."

It also recently became known that Scholz may visit Moscow on a “peace mission” to increase his political rating before the early elections to the Bundestag, which will be held on February 23.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany announced the new success of Ukraine and the failure of Russia
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany wants to transfer Mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine
drone
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany handed over a new military package to Ukraine — what was included in it
Germany handed over a new military package to Ukraine — what was included in it

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?