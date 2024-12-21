The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine. Germany has changed its position again

Discussions have now resumed in Europe about deploying peacekeeping forces to Ukraine after the war ends. Against this backdrop, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he could imagine German soldiers in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Head of the German Ministry of Defense assessed the possibility of introducing German soldiers into Ukraine after the end of the war.
- Germany has not yet made a final decision on this matter.
- Olaf Scholz believes that it is premature to discuss the deployment of Western troops on the territory of Ukraine.
Germany has still not been able to make a final decision
According to the German minister, after a possible ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine, Berlin may also face a task.
According to him, it is currently difficult to understand whether there will be a demarcation line, a buffer zone, or a peacekeeping zone in which armed forces will ensure peace.
Boris Pistorius drew attention to the fact that the final decision will still be made by the German parliament.
What does Olaf Scholz say about this?
German leader Olaf Scholz recently stated that it would be premature to discuss the deployment of Western troops on the territory of Ukraine.
He also added that the specific organization of the security architecture "cannot be the subject of a reasonable discussion at this time."
According to him, there was "no discussion about ground troops or anything like that, because it's not an issue at all."
It also recently became known that Scholz may visit Moscow on a “peace mission” to increase his political rating before the early elections to the Bundestag, which will be held on February 23.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-