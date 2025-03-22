NATO without the US. What is known about Europe's secret plan
NATO without the US. What is known about Europe's secret plan

The threat of the US withdrawing from NATO is very real
Source:  Financial Times

According to the Financial Times, Europe's largest military powers are secretly developing plans to gradually take on more responsibility for the continent's defense if the US leaves NATO.

Points of attention

  • Britain, France, Germany, and Northern European countries are already collaborating to devise an algorithm of actions to transfer the financial and military burden to European capitals.
  • The main goal of European countries is to present their plan for taking over more responsibilities to the United States before the next NATO summit in June, highlighting their commitment to the alliance's security.

According to anonymous sources, European countries have become more active after the proposal from Donald Trump's team.

As is known, the White House made it clear that European allies should divide up US responsibilities in NATO among themselves.

A specific deadline was also named — this must be done within the next 5-10 years.

The discussions are an attempt to avoid chaos in the event of a unilateral US withdrawal from NATO, which has become a matter of concern due to Trump's repeated threats to weaken or withdraw from the transatlantic alliance that has protected Europe for nearly eight decades.

Other insiders reported that Britain, France, Germany, and the countries of Northern Europe have already started work and are developing an algorithm of actions.

The main goal of the largest military countries of the Alliance is to create a plan to transfer the financial and military burden to European capitals and present it to the United States before the annual summit of NATO leaders in The Hague in June.

