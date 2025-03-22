NATO without the US. What is known about Europe's secret plan

According to the Financial Times, Europe's largest military powers are secretly developing plans to gradually take on more responsibility for the continent's defense if the US leaves NATO.

The threat of the US withdrawing from NATO is very real

According to anonymous sources, European countries have become more active after the proposal from Donald Trump's team.

As is known, the White House made it clear that European allies should divide up US responsibilities in NATO among themselves.

A specific deadline was also named — this must be done within the next 5-10 years.

The discussions are an attempt to avoid chaos in the event of a unilateral US withdrawal from NATO, which has become a matter of concern due to Trump's repeated threats to weaken or withdraw from the transatlantic alliance that has protected Europe for nearly eight decades. Share

Other insiders reported that Britain, France, Germany, and the countries of Northern Europe have already started work and are developing an algorithm of actions.