General Staff Latest: there were 68 combat clashes per day between the AFU and the army of the Russian Federation

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders on August 15. A total of 68 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 15/08/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The areas of Manukhivka and Porozok settlements were damaged by enemy artillery and mortar fire today. In addition, the Russians launched seven airstrikes, dropping 13 anti-aircraft missiles, in the areas of Peremoha, Mykhailivskyi, Kostyantynivka, and Kindrativka. Share

In the Kharkiv direction, there were five clashes near Liptsi, Staritsa and Vovchansk. Two battles have been completed, three more are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out five offensives in the direction of Hlushkivka, Andriivka, Kruglyakivka, Stelmakhivka, and Berestovo. At this time, three clashes continue.

In the Lymansky direction , the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Makiivka and Nevsky. The defense forces stopped all four Russian attacks.

During the day, six battles took place in the Siversky direction. The invading army advanced in the direction of Spirny, Pereizny, and Verkhnyokamyansky, where one battle is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two skirmishes took place near Chasovoy Yar, as a result of which the Russians were defeated.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers increased the number of attacks to 10 — they advanced near Zalizny, New York and Toretsk. Eight attacks have been repelled, two more are ongoing.

In addition, the invaders carried out four airstrikes on Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians carried out 23 assaults in the areas of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Novogrodivka and Skuchne settlements. Ukrainian defenders restrained the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 15 attacks, eight clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses in this direction are being clarified.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked seven times near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Georgiivka.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy stormed our positions three times in Mykilsk and Rivnopil areas. There was no success.

In addition, having involved aviation, the enemy launched antiaircraft guns on Novodonetsk.

There was a skirmish near Malaya Tokmachka in the Orihiv direction .

In the Dnieper direction , the Russians were defeated twice by attacking the defensive lines of the Ukrainians.

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

According to the General Staff, during August 14, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,220 soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and dozens of units of enemy equipment.