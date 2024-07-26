A deal with Russia is a deal with the devil who will drag you to hell — Podolyak

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, noted that the conclusion of a peace treaty between Ukraine and Russia now will only postpone an even greater military escalation by the aggressor country.
An agreement with Russia is an agreement with the devil — Podolyak
Making an agreement with the Russian Federation to end the war with Ukraine would be tantamount to signing a deal with the devil, Podolyak believes.
In an interview with the Associated Press, he emphasized that the agreement will only give the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, time to strengthen his army and start a new, potentially more brutal phase of the war against Ukraine.
The publication recalled that Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the first time after the full-scale invasion of 2022 hinted at his readiness to negotiate with the Russian Federation when he offered Moscow to send a delegation to the next Global Peace Summit, which may be held in November.
At the same time, Podoliak insists that concluding an agreement now will only postpone even more violence.
The Russian Federation will always want wars — Podolyak
It is absolutely clear that we want to end a war that we did not start and did not provoke. And we want to reach fundamental agreements that will make it impossible to resume hostilities when the Russian Federation is ready for them again. And the Russian Federation will always want wars, because it does not know how to live in peace and does not know how to control its internal space by improving the quality of life and does it only through external expansions. So we have to deprive the aggressor of a number of capabilities and we ourselves have to get the tools of coercion...
Podolyak is sure that the tactical defeats of the Russian Federation on the front line will make Moscow understand that it will not achieve anything by military means.
For this, it is necessary to improve the national air defense system, to increase the long-range capabilities of Ukraine in order to destroy the infrastructure of the war, to increase the amount of resources that Russia is losing due to its continuation. In addition, financial instruments are needed to punish not only the Russian Federation, but also countries that help circumvent sanctions.
The adviser to the OP chairman noted that diplomatic pressure on Russia is very important.
The only aggressor is Russia, Podolyak stated.
The advisor of the President's Office stated that Ukraine is ready for the negotiation process with Russia on peace on the terms that will lead to a sustainable and just peace.
Russia is not ready for them. Despite all its statements, Moscow is only ready for war, for escalation, for expansion. If only because without the existence of an external enemy, it may have major internal problems of a revolutionary nature.
