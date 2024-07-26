The command of the Russian army tortures and kills its own soldiers

The cases when the Russian invaders came under "friendly fire" were repeatedly reported. However, as it turned out, this is not the worst that Russian soldiers are capable of in relation to their fellow soldiers. The editors of “Suspilne” published a large-scale investigation that reveals the real attitude of the Russian army and the state towards its own military.
Points of attention
- The command of the Russian army resorts to torture and murder of its own soldiers.
- The case against the leadership of the 6th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation is being conducted under three articles of the Criminal Code against the background of the crimes committed.
- War crimes in the Russian army need to be publicized to make people aware of the threat this army poses to the world and its own citizens.
What is known about the crime committed by the leadership of the 6th motorized rifle division of the Russian Federation
Journalists received a copy of the resolution of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation from their own sources.
It said that last year the commanders of this division not only gave orders to imprison and torture their soldiers, but also killed at least seven of them, including officers.
The investigators checked the information received and made sure that it was true.
As it turned out, the murder took place on the morning of July 4, 2023. Just then, the UAZ Patriot, in which there were nine Russian occupiers, leaves from occupied Popasnaya in Luhansk Oblast. It is worth noting that only two of them had weapons.
At the time of the crime, the division was headed by Marata Ospanov with the call sign "Gyurza". Complaints about him from the Russian soldiers poured in almost immediately.
For example, soldiers from the 1307th regiment lamented in the video that they are "cannon fodder."
In addition, the soldiers also complained about "unbearable conditions of service": it is impossible to wash, go for food, they have to fight on broken equipment, with insufficient equipment, there is no evacuation from the battlefield.
However, this did not stop Ospanov and he ordered his subordinates to detain and illegally detain military personnel who "violated military discipline and refused to obey orders, as well as committed other misdemeanors."
As the journalists managed to find out, as of today, the case against the leadership of the 6th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation is being conducted under three articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation: abuse of official authority, illegal deprivation of liberty and murder.
Why is it important to spread information about war crimes in the Russian army
As the editorial office of “Suspilne” emphasizes, it in no way sympathizes with the Russian soldiers killed by their own command, because they came to the territory of our state with weapons in their hands to kill innocent people.
This investigation is just an attempt to make public those crimes that the aggressor country tries to hide not only from its own citizens, but also from the entire civilized world.
Journalists expect that this will make at least part of Russians fear their own army even more, and will give foreigners an opportunity to better understand what kind of enemy the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been fighting against for more than 10 years.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-