The command of the Russian army tortures and kills its own soldiers

The cases when the Russian invaders came under "friendly fire" were repeatedly reported. However, as it turned out, this is not the worst that Russian soldiers are capable of in relation to their fellow soldiers. The editors of “Suspilne” published a large-scale investigation that reveals the real attitude of the Russian army and the state towards its own military.

What is known about the crime committed by the leadership of the 6th motorized rifle division of the Russian Federation

Journalists received a copy of the resolution of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation from their own sources.

It said that last year the commanders of this division not only gave orders to imprison and torture their soldiers, but also killed at least seven of them, including officers.

The investigators checked the information received and made sure that it was true.

As it turned out, the murder took place on the morning of July 4, 2023. Just then, the UAZ Patriot, in which there were nine Russian occupiers, leaves from occupied Popasnaya in Luhansk Oblast. It is worth noting that only two of them had weapons.

UAZ is moving to the front line, to the village of Bakhmutske, Donetsk region. There is another car ahead, with three men in uniform in it. Around seven in the morning, both cars stop near a private house. Seven unarmed people from the "Patriot" are forced to go down to the basement. As soon as they enter, five grenades fly into the room. One of the soldiers goes to check whether all his "brothers" have died. The survivors are shot with a pistol. To hide the crime, the bodies of the men and the UAZ are burned — this is exactly the brief description of the criminal case against the leadership of the 6th motorized rifle division of the Russian Federation. Share

At the time of the crime, the division was headed by Marata Ospanov with the call sign "Gyurza". Complaints about him from the Russian soldiers poured in almost immediately.

Marat Ospanov with his wife (Photo: social networks)

For example, soldiers from the 1307th regiment lamented in the video that they are "cannon fodder."

In addition, the soldiers also complained about "unbearable conditions of service": it is impossible to wash, go for food, they have to fight on broken equipment, with insufficient equipment, there is no evacuation from the battlefield.

However, this did not stop Ospanov and he ordered his subordinates to detain and illegally detain military personnel who "violated military discipline and refused to obey orders, as well as committed other misdemeanors."

Ensign Yevhenii Chukanov with his wife Viktoria. He was one of those who detonated grenades to kill seven Russian soldiers. (Photo: social networks)

For the purpose of intimidation, Ospanov created an organized group, which included conscripts subordinate to him, in an illegal way to achieve strict execution of orders and support of military discipline, the document says. Share

As the journalists managed to find out, as of today, the case against the leadership of the 6th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation is being conducted under three articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation: abuse of official authority, illegal deprivation of liberty and murder.

The decision to open a criminal case was signed by investigator Sergey Shishov (Photo: suspilne.media)

Why is it important to spread information about war crimes in the Russian army

As the editorial office of “Suspilne” emphasizes, it in no way sympathizes with the Russian soldiers killed by their own command, because they came to the territory of our state with weapons in their hands to kill innocent people.

This investigation is just an attempt to make public those crimes that the aggressor country tries to hide not only from its own citizens, but also from the entire civilized world.

Journalists expect that this will make at least part of Russians fear their own army even more, and will give foreigners an opportunity to better understand what kind of enemy the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been fighting against for more than 10 years.