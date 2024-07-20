According to military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, due to the loss of a significant amount of armored vehicles in the criminal war against Ukraine, the occupation army of the Russian Federation found itself in a critical situation and was forced to change its tactics.

How the numerous losses of armored vehicles by the Russian army affect the situation in Ukraine

Kovalenko noted that the military leadership of the aggressor country emptied almost all warehouses with equipment and faced a critical situation when ensuring its own criminal offensive becomes impossible.

The character of the Russian offensive will change quite significantly in the next six months. Because their mechanized potential is limited. They have fewer and fewer opportunities to effectively use the mechanized component every day. At the same time, their human resource is truly inexhaustible, Kovalenko emphasized.

Artillery of the ZSU

According to the observer, due to the lack of a mechanized component, the intensity of hostilities by the invaders will change.

At some point, they will not be able to conduct full-fledged, high-quality offensive actions at all. The next stage is the impossibility of conducting defensive actions, the analyst emphasized.

The Kremlin is throwing all available resources into the war against Ukraine

According to Matthew Bryce, the former director of European and Eurasian affairs at the US National Security Council, on Espresso, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is in a hurry and throwing all available resources into the war against Ukraine.

I am not sure that they constitute a specific deadline for him, but Putin really hopes that if Donald Trump wins, Ukraine will be forced to sit down at the negotiating table with the Russian Federation and accept his terms. In his opinion, after Donald Trump becomes the US president, support for Ukraine will decrease significantly. Accordingly, this will give Russia a chance to avoid defeat. However, there are also internal deadlines due to which Putin is in a great hurry and tries to throw all his resources into the war. No one knows for sure what is really happening in Russia, Bryz emphasized.

According to the diplomat, Russia now produces munitions and basic weapons 3-4 times more than the Americans and Europeans combined. However, the situation is gradually changing.