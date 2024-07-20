According to military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, due to the loss of a significant amount of armored vehicles in the criminal war against Ukraine, the occupation army of the Russian Federation found itself in a critical situation and was forced to change its tactics.
- Significant losses of armored vehicles in the war against Ukraine have put the Russian army in a critical situation, forcing a change in combat tactics.
- The Kremlin is focusing all available resources on the war against Ukraine to avoid defeat and is adapting its approach to arms production in response to changing geopolitics.
- The decrease in support for Ukraine after the presidency of Donald Trump poses security risks and uncertainty in relations with the Russian Federation.
- The diminishing mechanized potential of the Russian army is limiting their ability to conduct effective operations, leading to new challenges and opportunities in military strategy and geopolitics.
- The intensity of hostilities by Russian invaders will change due to the lack of a mechanized component, potentially impacting their ability to conduct full-fledged offensive and defensive operations.
Kovalenko noted that the military leadership of the aggressor country emptied almost all warehouses with equipment and faced a critical situation when ensuring its own criminal offensive becomes impossible.
According to the observer, due to the lack of a mechanized component, the intensity of hostilities by the invaders will change.
According to Matthew Bryce, the former director of European and Eurasian affairs at the US National Security Council, on Espresso, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is in a hurry and throwing all available resources into the war against Ukraine.
According to the diplomat, Russia now produces munitions and basic weapons 3-4 times more than the Americans and Europeans combined. However, the situation is gradually changing.
