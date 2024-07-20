The Russian army in Ukraine found itself in a critical situation. The analyst named the reason
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army in Ukraine found itself in a critical situation. The analyst named the reason

Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  FREEDOM

According to military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, due to the loss of a significant amount of armored vehicles in the criminal war against Ukraine, the occupation army of the Russian Federation found itself in a critical situation and was forced to change its tactics.

Points of attention

  • Significant losses of armored vehicles in the war against Ukraine have put the Russian army in a critical situation, forcing a change in combat tactics.
  • The Kremlin is focusing all available resources on the war against Ukraine to avoid defeat and is adapting its approach to arms production in response to changing geopolitics.
  • The decrease in support for Ukraine after the presidency of Donald Trump poses security risks and uncertainty in relations with the Russian Federation.
  • The diminishing mechanized potential of the Russian army is limiting their ability to conduct effective operations, leading to new challenges and opportunities in military strategy and geopolitics.
  • The intensity of hostilities by Russian invaders will change due to the lack of a mechanized component, potentially impacting their ability to conduct full-fledged offensive and defensive operations.

How the numerous losses of armored vehicles by the Russian army affect the situation in Ukraine

Kovalenko noted that the military leadership of the aggressor country emptied almost all warehouses with equipment and faced a critical situation when ensuring its own criminal offensive becomes impossible.

The character of the Russian offensive will change quite significantly in the next six months. Because their mechanized potential is limited. They have fewer and fewer opportunities to effectively use the mechanized component every day. At the same time, their human resource is truly inexhaustible, Kovalenko emphasized.

The Russian army lost most of its armored vehicles in the war against Ukraine
Artillery of the ZSU

According to the observer, due to the lack of a mechanized component, the intensity of hostilities by the invaders will change.

At some point, they will not be able to conduct full-fledged, high-quality offensive operations at all. The next stage is the impossibility of conducting defensive actions, the analyst emphasized.

The Kremlin is throwing all available resources into the war against Ukraine

According to Matthew Bryce, the former director of European and Eurasian affairs at the US National Security Council, on Espresso, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is in a hurry and throwing all available resources into the war against Ukraine.

I am not sure that they constitute a specific deadline for him, but Putin really hopes that if Donald Trump wins, Ukraine will be forced to sit down at the negotiating table with the Russian Federation and accept his terms. In his opinion, after Donald Trump becomes the US president, support for Ukraine will decrease significantly. Accordingly, this will give Russia a chance to avoid defeat. However, there are also internal deadlines due to which Putin is in a great hurry and tries to throw all his resources into the war. No one knows for sure what is really happening in Russia, Bryz emphasized.

According to the diplomat, Russia now produces munitions and basic weapons 3-4 times more than the Americans and Europeans combined. However, the situation is gradually changing.

The US and the EU have allowed their defense companies to reduce capacity. However, the situation is actually starting to change. Now, for example, German defense companies insist that they have to produce more ammunition and weapons, whereas before this was a political taboo. American and European plants are gradually starting to produce more weapons, Bryz emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin may be about to lose Crimea, British journalist says
Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed almost 1,000 soldiers and 22 artillery systems of the Russian Federation during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?