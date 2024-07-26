According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 26, the Ukrainian military launched missile strikes on the airfield "Saki" of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the territory of occupied Crimea.

What is known about the missile strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Saki airfield in Crimea

This is one of the operational airfields that Russia uses to control the airspace, in particular the Black Sea water area, and to launch air strikes on Ukrainian territory. The information on the consequences of the strike is being clarified, - it is noted in the message of the General Staff. Share

It is emphasized that the airfield was under the cover of modern Russian anti-aircraft systems, which once again failed to effectively protect it.

What RosZMI says about the attack on the Saki airfield

According to the information of the Russian Telegram channel "ASTRA", as a result of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with ATACMS missiles on the airfield "Saki", the radar of the occupying army of the Russian Federation was destroyed and two Russian occupiers were wounded.

This night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit ATACMS on the territory of the military airfield in Novofedorivka, Saksky district. As a result, the ammunition was hit, and a fire broke out. Two servicemen were injured - they received shrapnel wounds, - the message of the Telegram channel emphasizes. Share

In addition, it is reported that an ATACMS missile hit a Russian air defense deployment site 5 km from the village of Shovkovichne in Saksky district.