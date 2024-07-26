According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 26, the Ukrainian military launched missile strikes on the airfield "Saki" of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the territory of occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian military launched missile strikes on the Saki airfield in occupied Crimea, targeting Russian military infrastructure.
- The attack resulted in the destruction of the radar and injuries to Russian occupants, highlighting the escalation of tensions in the region.
- Reports indicate that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used ATACMS missiles to target the airfield, causing significant damage to Russian military assets.
- The strike on the Saki airfield underscores the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides engaging in military actions.
- The incident has raised concerns about the security situation in Crimea and the potential for further escalation between the two nations.
What is known about the missile strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Saki airfield in Crimea
It is emphasized that the airfield was under the cover of modern Russian anti-aircraft systems, which once again failed to effectively protect it.
What RosZMI says about the attack on the Saki airfield
According to the information of the Russian Telegram channel "ASTRA", as a result of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with ATACMS missiles on the airfield "Saki", the radar of the occupying army of the Russian Federation was destroyed and two Russian occupiers were wounded.
In addition, it is reported that an ATACMS missile hit a Russian air defense deployment site 5 km from the village of Shovkovichne in Saksky district.
