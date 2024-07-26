According to the head of the Estonian Military Intelligence Center, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, despite the significant losses, the occupation army of the Russian Federation is able to continue the criminal war against Ukraine during 2025 and during the next few years.
Does Russia have enough forces to continue the war against Ukraine?
Kiviselg emphasized that the occupation army of the Russian Federation is not achieving the goals of the summer offensive in Ukraine, which enables the Ukrainian military to maintain its defense during the coming months.
In particular, as an example, the head of Estonian military intelligence cited the repulse of the mass offensive of the Russian occupiers in the direction of Kurakhovo in Donetsk region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
When there may be a shortage of weapons and military equipment in Russia
At the same time, he called to avoid optimistic estimates regarding the exhaustion of military equipment stocks of the Russian occupiers.
However, he noted that with Russia's current losses of equipment and personnel, it will be increasingly difficult to replenish units with fresh and reserve forces.
According to Kiviselg, only during June, the occupation army of the Russian Federation lost from 1,000 to 1,800 soldiers at the front every day.
