According to Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Russia's aggressor country has problems with mobilizing those willing to take part in the criminal war against Ukraine.
What is known about Russia's problems with mobilizing fresh "cannon fodder" for the war against Ukraine
According to Yusov, Ukrainian military intelligence is assessing the ability of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to carry out an offensive and the timing of its failure.
Yusov added that these data are the basis of forecasts, which were recently discussed by the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko.
According to him, by the end of this year, the military leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation plans to increase the contingent participating in the war against Ukraine from 520,000 to 620,000.
What is known about the problems of the Russian occupiers with equipment and weapons
He also noted that the Russian occupiers are experiencing significant problems with the amount of modern equipment and weapons.
According to him, the Russians have problems with the production of new equipment, in particular, due to sanctions.
In particular, the enemy still has significant problems with the availability of modern electronic systems, optics, communication systems, etc.
