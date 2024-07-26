According to Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Russia's aggressor country has problems with mobilizing those willing to take part in the criminal war against Ukraine.

What is known about Russia's problems with mobilizing fresh "cannon fodder" for the war against Ukraine

According to Yusov, Ukrainian military intelligence is assessing the ability of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to carry out an offensive and the timing of its failure.

According to Yusov, Ukrainian military intelligence is assessing the ability of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to carry out an offensive and the timing of its failure.

Security and defense forces work in coordination, and of course, data sharing also takes place. It is clear that such assessments are made on the basis of, in particular, large losses in manpower, equipment, forces and means of the enemy. Yes, at the moment they can replenish these losses, but there are already serious, significant problems with the recruitment of new contractors. And the aggressor state invents new and new incentives at various levels in order to attract new cannon fodder, but this machine is starting to fail, - emphasized the representative of DIU.

Mobilization in Russia

Yusov added that these data are the basis of forecasts, which were recently discussed by the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko.

We can already state that there are problems with the manpower recruitment plan. And this, one way or another, will have an impact on the situation at the front, - explains the intelligence representative.

According to him, by the end of this year, the military leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation plans to increase the contingent participating in the war against Ukraine from 520,000 to 620,000.

According to him, by the end of this year, the military leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation plans to increase the contingent participating in the war against Ukraine from 520,000 to 620,000.

Actually, these are the numbers that were mentioned before. And these are the plans of the enemy. It should be noted that we are talking about the entire group. That is, it is not only a combat component. These are actually the forces and security, these are the forces that are responsible for the so-called "order" in the occupied territories, and in fact - for repression. Because it is not only a combat component. Yes, they are trying to move according to this plan. A significant part is aimed at replenishing the losses caused by the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces, destroying the enemy, Yusov emphasized.

What is known about the problems of the Russian occupiers with equipment and weapons

He also noted that the Russian occupiers are experiencing significant problems with the amount of modern equipment and weapons.

All the same, we are talking about provision with modern means. That is, modern weapons, modern equipment. Basically, the enemy is focused on the deconservation and modernization of old Soviet weapons, - emphasized the representative of the DIU.

According to him, the Russians have problems with the production of new equipment, in particular, due to sanctions.

In particular, the enemy still has significant problems with the availability of modern electronic systems, optics, communication systems, etc.