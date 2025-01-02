Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has recruited up to 180,000 prisoners to participate in the war. They receive lower pay than other Russian military forces.

Russia is fooling former military prisoners

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as of November 2024, the Russian Federation had recruited from 140 to 180 NBC individuals serving sentences for crimes in Russian prisons to participate in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

At the same time, it is known that in total, about 300-350 thousand prisoners were in Russian colonies and prisons as of 2024. This is half the number than in 2014. The reason for the decrease is their involvement in the war.

The intelligence agency said that previously prisoners received a one-time payment of $1,718 for the contract. And in July 2024, the amount of the payment increased to $3,524.

However, prisoners, as well as their relatives, are deprived of a number of payments and benefits that volunteers receive. Also, the salary of this category of people is two to four times lower than that of other occupiers. Share

It is worth noting that in late December 2024, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree to abolish lump-sum payments for prisoners. Those who have concluded contracts with the Russian military department will not receive the payments.

Prisoner mobilization in Russia

The recruitment of prisoners in Russia has become a common practice during the war against Ukraine. Since mid-2022, the Russian authorities, with the assistance of private military companies, in particular the Wagner PMC, have been recruiting prisoners into combat operations, promising them amnesty, cash payments, and other privileges.

This initiative has drawn condemnation from human rights activists, who have highlighted human rights violations and a lack of transparency regarding conditions for prisoners.

Many of the prisoners died due to lack of training, and the promised benefits often remained only lip service.