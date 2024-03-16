Destruction of the drama theater in Mariupol. An archival video of the first minutes after the impact has been released

On the second anniversary of the destruction of the drama theater in Mariupol, on March 16, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, released a video of the first minutes after arriving in the building.

The air strike was on the Drama Theater - right in the center. We were on the first floor and were not hurt, but the airstrike... probably many people who were hiding from the shelling came to get water under such rubble, - says an eyewitness of the bombing. Share

On March 16, 2022, the Russians dropped a powerful bomb on the Mariupol Drama Theater, which had 1,000 people in its bomb shelter. Later it became known that in Mariupol the Russians were destroying evidence of the killing of civilians in a shelter under the Drama Theater.

On May 20, 2022, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol reported that the Russians had finished sorting out the rubble of the Drama Theater in Mariupol, and now it is impossible to determine the number of dead.

On June 30, 2022, Amnesty International, which investigated the destruction of the Mariupol Drama Theater, concluded that the occupiers deliberately dropped a bomb on the theater, knowing that hundreds of civilians were hiding there.

As of July 24, 2022, the Russian Federation was preparing an "investigation" into the events at the Mariupol Drama Theater. And the Center for Combating Disinformation reported that the Russians were spreading fakes about an airstrike on the drama theater in Mariupol, but British human rights defenders denied them.

Already on August 18, 2022, Petro Andryushchenko informed that the occupiers began to restore the drama theater they destroyed and stole a unique children's playground from the square. The Russian occupation authorities decided to demolish the back and central part of the drama theater, but the front part will be left "as a basis for reconstruction".

On the second anniversary of the tragedy in Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the world should remember everything that Russia did against Ukraine and Ukrainians, and every Russian murderer should be held accountable for what he did.