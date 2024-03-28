Easter is a "bright" church holiday, a day when Ukrainian families gather together at the family table, visit church together, and honor ancient customs and traditions of celebrating Easter. What exactly is known about this holiday? Why believers do not sleep on the night before Easter, how a rabbit and a swing are involved in the holiday, what is the Easter fire and other interesting historical facts, rituals of the world and Ukraine.

The day of the awakening of nature and the history of the Easter holiday

Our ancestors have celebrated Easter since ancient times. It was the day of the awakening of nature, this date fell on March 22, the day of the vernal equinox. After the introduction of Christianity, this ancient holiday acquired a different meaning. Researchers claim that the Easter holiday has nothing to do with the European Easter. It is this name that comes from the word "pesach" - from Hebrew it means "bypass", the salvation of the Jewish people from the wrath of God Yahweh. In the Christian version, it is the day when Christ rose from the dead for the salvation of the human race.

A very old tradition that has survived to this day (some regions of the country) is the lighting of a large bonfire as a symbol of purification and renewal. These fires were arranged near temples, on hills, near rivers and in local squares. According to tradition, old things were burned in such a fire, and the hearth was also used to prepare Easter goodies. Why didn't you sleep the night before Easter? Old sayings say: "Whoever falls asleep on his nose before Easter will be sleepy for the whole year." That is why the faithful go to the church for the Epiphany (service on the eve of a major Christian holiday), which is held at night.

Catholics will celebrate Easter 2024 on March 31, for Orthodox Christians this day will come on May 5. In Ukraine, Easter is a national holiday, it is celebrated on Sunday and the following day, and everyone has an official day off.

The week before Easter is special for believers. These days are called Holy Week. Every day has its importance:

Great Monday is the day when the church recreates the memory of Patriarch Joseph and the curse of the fig tree. Myrrh is soothed from Monday to Wednesday, and on Thursday it is consecrated;

Tuesday is the day when everyone remembers how Jesus taught in the temple of Jerusalem, everyone took him for a prophet;

Holy Wednesday is the day when Christ was given over to suffer and die. At this time, the betrayal of Judas is condemned;

Maundy Thursday commemorates the sacraments of communion of the Body and Blood of Christ - the Eucharist;

Good Friday is a sad day, it was on Friday that Christ was crucified and he died for the sins of mankind;

Saturday - in the evening, the festive service begins in the churches. It is necessary to consecrate paska and krashanki before sunrise. After the consecration of the Easter dishes, it is necessary to distribute alms to the needy. According to beliefs, it helps to attract wealth to the house. After midnight, a solemn service is held in temples and churches - Easter Matins;

Sunday is the day when the whole family gathers together at one table to talk. It is customary to start a meal with eggs.

It is customary to consider eggs and Easter eggs as symbols of Easter. These attributes of the "bright" church holiday have a long history. In the Catholic Church, the symbol of Easter is a rabbit. It is he who brings various sweets and gifts to the house (European children strongly believe in this tradition).

Since ancient times, eggs have symbolized the "beginning of a new life", they were broken on Easter, because the old had to give way to the new. There are many versions of the origin of eggs. Some of them claim that egg-laying dates back to the reign of the Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius: "The hen of the emperor's mother laid an egg in a red drop, which symbolized the birth of the ruler. It was after this that the Romans began to send painted eggs as gifts." According to the second legend: "The Virgin Mary was the first to think of dyeing eggs to amuse baby Jesus." The most real version of the origin of scrambled eggs: "During the Great Lent, you couldn't eat eggs, so our ancestors boiled them. To distinguish boiled eggs from raw, they were painted. Interesting fact: "Eggs are dyed in many countries of the world, but painted only in Ukraine." The traditions of creating Easter eggs differed, in different regions of our country, masters tried to create their unique masterpiece. In Ukrainian culture, pysanka had a special role in Easter rituals - girls gave pysanka to boys, the most beautiful to those they loved.

Ukrainian customs during the preparation of paska. Our ancestors believed that during this process the hostess should be alone in order to avoid prying eyes and have clear and bright thoughts. It was customary to feed the consecrated paska first of all to children - for health, birds - for wealth and luck. The top of the Easter cake was given to a cow to calve well.

Easter traditions that cannot be celebrated in the church

Ukrainians have long respected educated food. The best pieces of food were chosen for the Easter basket. It was forbidden to throw out consecrated products, they were kept for rituals. What cannot be put in the Easter basket and brought to the church:

Dishes made from animal blood - blood sausages and the like;

Alcohol;

Vegetables and fruits;

Tangibles.

How Easter is celebrated in Ukraine and what not to do on this day. Our great-grandfathers returned from the temple very quickly to arrive before the neighbor. Folk belief: "Come home from church before your neighbor, you will be lucky and live long." The whole family sat down at the table to stay together next year. The oldest member of the family shared the paska and eggs among everyone, then it was possible to start eating the dishes. On Easter, it is forbidden to engage in hard work - doing housework, tinkering, building, washing clothes or tidying up the premises. You can't quarrel and plan bad things. On Easter, they did not visit the cemetery and did not perform the wedding ceremony. Old people still believe that if you spend Easter, the whole year will be like this.

After the festive meal, loud festivities (hayivkas) were organized, they did not subside for three whole days. Fun, dances, swings - the Great Holiday was celebrated with grandeur. Rocking also had a ritual meaning - it was believed that rocking, representing the rise, helps the fertile forces - the harvest, the offspring. That is why the most mentions of swings occur in spring — the time of bread growth and the formation of marriage unions.

About Easter greetings

The expression "Christ is risen!"—"Truly risen!" originated a long time ago.

According to legends, the Easter greeting "Christ is risen!" the first time the angel said to the myrrh-bearing women who came to the Tomb of Christ on Sunday morning, but did not find Him there. Then the angels announced that Christ had risen. The women decided to report this news to the apostles, and therefore they said: "Truly he is risen!".

They greeted "Christ is risen!"—"Truly he is risen!" forty days from Easter until the Ascension of Christ.

Poems about Easter:

On the table is a fragrant paska,

And her circle is Easter eggs.

Grant us grace, God

For all days, for all ages!

We have a big family

But everyone's prayer is the same:

Let Ukraine flourish,

As in fine days - spring.

Platon Voronko

***

I have a nice Easter egg

Probably, there is no better one.

Mom only helped

I drew it myself.

I drew small flowers,

Eight little crosses,

And a small Christmas tree

And a belt between them.

Although I didn't paint right away,

Spoiled five eggs, —

But as she finished the sixth grade,

Dad said: "Well done!"

I am that Easter egg for myself

For a sample, I will leave

And for mom and dad

I will write two even better ones.

Kateryna Perelisna

***

A joyful day is coming

The bells are ringing: it's a day.

Above the city, above the village

The news is cheerful.

The bright sun over the village,

Like an Easter egg, it came down —

Run out of the house, children!

How can you not be happy today?

We will go out - we will go out on the hill,

I sing a song,

That spring has already risen

Easter brought us.

Roman Zavadovych

***

Easter is not far away,

People keep customs,

They paint the testicles,

Magnificent shepherds are baking.

The celebration goes on for ages, -

These are such wonderful days:

To visit, under the towels

To carry fragrant dishes,

Kindly, with love

Have sincere feelings

To wish people health

And happy life...

Nina Kufko

***

The holiday is invited to the house -

Open the door quickly.

Mom and dad are at the table,

Their daughters and sons.

The grandchildren also came running

To grandparents.

The whole house is filled with holidays,

The whole family is at the table.

Krashanka, Holy Passover

They are already waiting on the table.

Here is ham and sausage,

Horseradish and butter and jelly.

Krashanka is a real miracle,

The strangest of miracles.

They smile happily

And everyone says: "Christ is Risen!"

Tatyana Frolova

***

Easter greetings for relatives and friends:

Congratulations on the Bright Resurrection of Christ! Light and goodness, prosperity and prosperity, faith and love to you. Peace and happiness to your home, to you, to your relatives and friends. Christ is Risen!

***

We congratulate you on the most important Orthodox holiday - Bright Resurrection of Christ! May the Lord protect, purify and enlighten your souls, and joy, love and kindness will be your faithful companions on the path of life!

***

May God's grace descend upon your home, may the Lord grant you peace, health and long years of life. God's blessing, bright Easter!

***

Wishes for Easter:

With heartfelt trepidation, I congratulate you on the Great Easter holiday! Meet him with a pure soul and a good conscience. I wish earthly blessings, spiritual development, peace of mind, God's providence and will in all affairs and undertakings. Joy of celebration, strong faith and boundless love!

***

I congratulate you on the Great Day of Christ's Resurrection! I wish you good health, happiness and good fortune. Let your hearts be filled with joy, and let the Easter bells, fragrant paska, and Easter eggs bring peace, harmony, and bright joy to your homes!

***

May only light reign in the heart, comfort and well-being in the house, good health and joy in the soul of loved ones. The bright holiday of Easter is a day when the seemingly impossible can become a reality, so don't stop believing. Happy holiday!

***

May you have a lamb and a paska in your basket,

A piece of salt, fragrant sausage,

And Easter eggs steamed with horseradish root,

May prosperity flow to your home!

Christ is Risen!

***

Easter pictures with which you can congratulate friends, acquaintances and relatives: