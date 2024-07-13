General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 16 attacks by the Russian army on the Vremiv direction of the front

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to actively oppose the Russian aggressor, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment. In total, since the beginning of the day on July 13, 109 combat clashes have taken place.

The current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 13/07/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The border towns of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The localities of Khodine, Karpovychi, Grabovske, Zapsillia, Girsk and Mogrytsia were affected by the fire of barrel artillery and anti-aircraft missiles.

At the same time, Kharkiv Region is under constant bombardment by enemy aircraft. Today, from the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino, terrorists carried out eight airstrikes using 18 air defense systems. They targeted the areas of the Ukrainian settlements of Liptsi, Vovchansk, Staritsa and Mali Prohody.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction , the Russian occupiers attacked the defense lines of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk and Hlyboky 13 times. Our soldiers repelled 10 attacks, three more are ongoing.

In the Kupian direction, the enemy carried out 11 assaults near Synkivka, Vilshanaya, Petropavlivka, Novoselivka, Berestovo and Stelmakhivka. Four battles have ended, seven more are ongoing. The greatest concentration of enemy efforts is observed in the Berestovo region.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked our positions near Makiivka, Grekivka and Terni 15 times. Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks, five more are in progress.

In the Siversk direction, the defense forces repelled four enemy attacks near Bilogorivka and Verkhnokamyansk. Three more clashes continue in the Rozdolivka and Spirny districts.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out assaults six times near Chasovoy Yar, Hryhorivka, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka. Three battles have ended, three more are ongoing.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy attacked seven times in the vicinity of North, Toretsk, and New York. Six battles ended without success for the Russians, one more battle continues.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made the largest number of attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Kalinove, Progress, Novoselivka Persha, Lozuvatske, Novooleksandrivka, and Yasnobrodivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught of the enemy and repelled 17 attacks, seven clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked nine times near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Pobieda. Seven battles have been completed, two are ongoing.

The Russian occupiers became significantly more active in the Vremivsk direction. Here, the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defense near Urozhainy, Makarov, Kostyantynivka, and Velika Novosilka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 assaults by Russians, another enemy attack continues in the Vodyanny area.

It is worth noting that the situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes.

What is known about the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.13.24 approximately amounted to: