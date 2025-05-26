Missiles were aimed at Ukraine — law enforcement officers detained a group of Russian intelligence agents

Counterintelligence of the Security Service and the National Police neutralized the Russian intelligence network that coordinated the airstrikes of the Russians in the eastern, southern, and western regions of Ukraine.

A group of Russian special services agents adjusted fire on Ukraine — they were detained

As a result of the special operation, five members of the enemy cell who spied for the OF in Zaporizhia, Sumy, Mykolaiv, as well as in Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were simultaneously detained. The youngest of them is 16 years old, and the oldest is 23.

As the investigation established, the spy group included a student from Zaporizhzhia, his local acquaintance, and her roommate. Two brothers from the Kharkiv region also "collaborated" with them.

According to the case materials, the defendants knew each other, but acted separately and had the same supervisor from the Russian special services.

After remote recruitment, the agents were tasked with preparing coordinates for strikes on Ukrainian defense facilities. To accomplish the task, the suspects "traveled" through cities, where they parked cars with video recorders turned on near potential "targets." Share

Using this device, they recorded the possible presence of personnel and equipment of our troops at the location for 8-12 hours. For the conspiracy, the agents got out of the car and went to the nearest cafe, which they used as an "observation point" for the situation around. From time to time, the suspects returned to the car to check the battery charge of the DVR and change the memory card for further recording.

The SBU counterintelligence team exposed the Russian agents in advance and gradually documented each person involved. After securing the Defense Forces locations, all members of the enemy group were detained at their places of residence.

According to the investigation, Russian special services recruited all the agents through Telegram channels, where they were looking for "easy money."