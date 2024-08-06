Our life is a battle in which heroes are born every day — Vladyslav "Kuba" Baranov

Before the full-scale invasion, he was a professional boxer, WBC champion, and now he is an attack fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Vladyslav Baranov with the call sign "Kuba" won awards in the ring until February 24, now he destroys the enemy on the battlefield and was awarded the "Golden Cross".

Ukraine's war for freedom is unique

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, I joined the army because I felt that it was my duty to defend my country.

My boxing experience taught me not to give up, to "pull myself together" and just do my job. And these things are the foundation and they help during combat missions.

You understand that if you don't do this, you won't return home. There is no such thing in the ring. If you do not complete the task, you will simply lose the battle. And in war, you lose the battle and that's all. Your war will end. Vladyslav "Kuba" Baranov Attack aircraft of the AFU

In the fighting hall, I always remember my life "before". If you draw a parallel between sparring and combat tasks, then in boxing you constantly train, consult with a coach.

In war, there is actually no such combat training practice. You go specifically into battle. No matter how many times you clear that trench, don't throw that grenade, don't storm the landings during exercises, it's still not the same. Share

It just gives you an understanding of what can happen, but in war you learn only in battles. At the same time, there must be a cold mind everywhere, whether in war or in great sports, because fever very often works against you.

How I received the "Golden Cross"

The most difficult assault for me was the one for which I received the "Golden Cross" distinction. We performed the task at a point that was completely "bald", so our group could be seen immediately.

The guys from the nearby assault unit, with whom we worked, warned that there was a sniper in this area. And almost immediately the commander shouts to me: "Don't you dare stop!"

And I hear the first "caress". I understand that the enemy sniper has already started working on us. But I think if I'm running, it means that he hasn't hit me yet.

Artillery is also starting to work and the boys are also moving behind me. Some of them were ambushed.

One of the boys shouts to me: "Cuba, wait!". I say: "Are you out of your mind?! What "wait"?!". I hear, one more "caress". Share

We ran a little, secured ourselves in a new position. And there the tank began to "tear" us into "junk", so that even trees fell down. One of the fellows was crushed, they barely pulled him out.

I remember the two of us lying down, just in the area where everything was shot through, and for cover and protection — only grass. Share

And at that moment, our equipment was passing by us. The enemy began to cover us with artillery and aircraft. Then between me and my brother there was a gas leak.

His two legs were torn off. I was concussed. I was conscious but could not see or hear anything.

The situation itself was very difficult... the boys were bleeding. And so in all this darkness, you understand that there is still a long way to a safe position. And everything just fades in your eyes, you just can't see anything, your strength is gone... Vladyslav "Kuba" Baranov Attack aircraft of the AFU

But in spite of everything, we completed the task and evacuated our brothers, actually carrying them on ourselves.

You need to get together and defend your own

There is a great need for people in the army now. Society needs to understand that we are not eternal.

If someone thinks that the conditional "Sasha" or "Vladik" will fight for everyone to the last, then it will not be so.

"Sashi" and "Vladiki" will one day end, and then the enemy will come to your home. And you will either fight on the side of Russia, or you will be captured. Decide for yourself what is scarier for you. Share

That's why I advise everyone to just get together, pull yourself together and go to defend your country, go to protect your family first of all.

Now TCC employees are feared like fire. Everyone is running away from them as far as the eye can see.

Those who want to, come themselves and say: "Come on, arrange me, I'm ready." For me, these are cool guys, because they realized and took this step.

And those who are caught, in most cases, they will not fight, but will look for ways to simply escape.

In the army, we export character

People are afraid that as soon as they are at the front, they will be immediately thrown into the assault. But when a person joins the army, he undergoes certain training there in any case.

She serves, for example, three months, half a year, then she is taken to some sort of assembly. It is also prepared there. And then she comes to the front.

And as soon as she entered the sector, that's it, she is already fighting. It has long been clear that no one immediately pulls a person out of the house and throws them into a trench. These are simply not needed, they will not be useful.

It is often said in society: "how many men are in those gyms, they would all go to war." But why do I need him in that war, if he does not want to sincerely defend his Motherland. He simply has no character.

I don't speak for everyone. But here, for example, is conditional "Vasya", who has virtually no physical training, but when you put a machine gun in his hands, he does such extraordinary things. And he clearly and coherently carries out all orders. Therefore, physical performance is not always the main factor, a lot of things in the army are based on character. Share

Only fools are not afraid

It is perfectly normal to be afraid in war. It is fear that saves you. But you also need to control this fear. And it all comes with experience.

Only fools are not afraid. Because if you are not afraid, the instinct of self-preservation is simply "minus". If you lose the instinct of self-preservation, you won't be able to run for a long time, — explains "Kuba". Share

I spent 5 days on my first assignment. During this time, so many things turned over in my head.

I thought I would just tear my hair out. And I had such a paradox at that time: it was as if I was just at home, but already in the trench near Avdiivka. It is constantly flying at you, the enemy releases projectile after projectile.

And you just sit and think: "How did I end up here?" Then it became easier, and I just got involved. Going to the second task was scarier, because I already knew what would happen there. It's like skydiving. I went to the first task so charged with the thought "now we are going to war, guys." And then I thought through all the possible dangers and options. Vladyslav "Kuba" Baranov Attack aircraft of the AFU

Everyone willing to perform tasks in assault units must have an understanding of where they are going. I think they should live the idea of storming and be stormtroopers to the core. All this "dvize" should pervert a person. They just have to live with it.

What will be the price of our victory

During battles, a person begins to manifest himself in a completely different way. In civilian life, there are many "serious uncles" who consider themselves heroes and can solve any issue, but when they get into the war and when shells fall near them, these heroes disappear somewhere.

But everyone is equal in war. Everything is reset. And then everyone shows himself: whether he is a hero or not.

Now our life is a battle in which true heroes are born every day. Share

If for a second I have doubts and a desire to give up, I just remember Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel. And for me, all "I don't want", "I can't" disappear, they don't exist.

Many civilians are ashamed to look military men in the eye, especially men. They mostly get lost.

You and I all know what the price of victory will be. We get back our desire and what we fight for.

