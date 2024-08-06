Our life is a battle in which heroes are born every day — Vladyslav "Kuba" Baranov

Before the full-scale invasion, he was a professional boxer, WBC champion, and now he is an attack fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Vladyslav Baranov with the call sign "Kuba" won awards in the ring until February 24, now he destroys the enemy on the battlefield and was awarded the "Golden Cross".
Ukraine's war for freedom is unique
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, I joined the army because I felt that it was my duty to defend my country.
My boxing experience taught me not to give up, to "pull myself together" and just do my job. And these things are the foundation and they help during combat missions.
In the fighting hall, I always remember my life "before". If you draw a parallel between sparring and combat tasks, then in boxing you constantly train, consult with a coach.
It just gives you an understanding of what can happen, but in war you learn only in battles. At the same time, there must be a cold mind everywhere, whether in war or in great sports, because fever very often works against you.
How I received the "Golden Cross"
The most difficult assault for me was the one for which I received the "Golden Cross" distinction. We performed the task at a point that was completely "bald", so our group could be seen immediately.
The guys from the nearby assault unit, with whom we worked, warned that there was a sniper in this area. And almost immediately the commander shouts to me: "Don't you dare stop!"
And I hear the first "caress". I understand that the enemy sniper has already started working on us. But I think if I'm running, it means that he hasn't hit me yet.
Artillery is also starting to work and the boys are also moving behind me. Some of them were ambushed.
We ran a little, secured ourselves in a new position. And there the tank began to "tear" us into "junk", so that even trees fell down. One of the fellows was crushed, they barely pulled him out.
And at that moment, our equipment was passing by us. The enemy began to cover us with artillery and aircraft. Then between me and my brother there was a gas leak.
His two legs were torn off. I was concussed. I was conscious but could not see or hear anything.
But in spite of everything, we completed the task and evacuated our brothers, actually carrying them on ourselves.
You need to get together and defend your own
There is a great need for people in the army now. Society needs to understand that we are not eternal.
If someone thinks that the conditional "Sasha" or "Vladik" will fight for everyone to the last, then it will not be so.
That's why I advise everyone to just get together, pull yourself together and go to defend your country, go to protect your family first of all.
Now TCC employees are feared like fire. Everyone is running away from them as far as the eye can see.
Those who want to, come themselves and say: "Come on, arrange me, I'm ready." For me, these are cool guys, because they realized and took this step.
And those who are caught, in most cases, they will not fight, but will look for ways to simply escape.
In the army, we export character
People are afraid that as soon as they are at the front, they will be immediately thrown into the assault. But when a person joins the army, he undergoes certain training there in any case.
She serves, for example, three months, half a year, then she is taken to some sort of assembly. It is also prepared there. And then she comes to the front.
And as soon as she entered the sector, that's it, she is already fighting. It has long been clear that no one immediately pulls a person out of the house and throws them into a trench. These are simply not needed, they will not be useful.
It is often said in society: "how many men are in those gyms, they would all go to war." But why do I need him in that war, if he does not want to sincerely defend his Motherland. He simply has no character.
Only fools are not afraid
It is perfectly normal to be afraid in war. It is fear that saves you. But you also need to control this fear. And it all comes with experience.
I spent 5 days on my first assignment. During this time, so many things turned over in my head.
I thought I would just tear my hair out. And I had such a paradox at that time: it was as if I was just at home, but already in the trench near Avdiivka. It is constantly flying at you, the enemy releases projectile after projectile.
Everyone willing to perform tasks in assault units must have an understanding of where they are going. I think they should live the idea of storming and be stormtroopers to the core. All this "dvize" should pervert a person. They just have to live with it.
What will be the price of our victory
During battles, a person begins to manifest himself in a completely different way. In civilian life, there are many "serious uncles" who consider themselves heroes and can solve any issue, but when they get into the war and when shells fall near them, these heroes disappear somewhere.
But everyone is equal in war. Everything is reset. And then everyone shows himself: whether he is a hero or not.
If for a second I have doubts and a desire to give up, I just remember Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel. And for me, all "I don't want", "I can't" disappear, they don't exist.
Many civilians are ashamed to look military men in the eye, especially men. They mostly get lost.
You and I all know what the price of victory will be. We get back our desire and what we fight for.