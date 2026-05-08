Pentagon declassifies archives about UFO contacts

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the beginning of a large-scale process of declassifying data related to unidentified anomalous phenomena.

Pentagon to publish data on UFO contacts

In the United States, a procedure has been launched for the search, analysis, and gradual release of government materials related to unidentified flying objects and anomalous phenomena.

The process is under the control of the US Department of War with the participation of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

This is a large-scale work, encompassing tens of millions of documents accumulated over decades.

Many of them exist only in paper form and require detailed verification before publication. Share

The agencies reported that the declassification will take place in stages. They plan to publish new materials regularly, as they are discovered and declassified.

Thus, the process may take a long time due to the volume of archives and the need for interdepartmental coordination.

According to official data, the declassified materials contain so-called "unauthorized cases" of observations, for which state structures cannot yet provide a final explanation.

The reason for this is the lack of data and the need for additional analysis.

At the same time, the authorities allow the participation of experts from the private sector to study individual materials and interpret information.

The Ministry of War emphasizes that the publication of archives is part of a policy of transparency. Share

The agency declares its intention to provide the public with access to information that was previously classified and gradually disclose the results of the work of state structures in this area.