Using satellite images, American researchers Decker Eveleth and Jeffrey Lewis discovered the likely location of the deployment of the Russian nuclear-powered Petrel cruise missile. Previously, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, referred to the "Petrel" as allegedly capable of bypassing all anti-missile defense systems.
Burevisnyk is located in the Vologda region
Eveleth, an analyst at research and analysis organization CNA, along with Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, analyzed satellite images from Planet Labs from July 26 and identified the construction of new facilities near the storage of nuclear warheads in the vicinity of the Vologda-20 military site.
I've been at it again. Russia is building a deployment facility likely for the operation of the Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile at a nuclear warhead storage facility outside Vologda. https://t.co/XoOFeCFbup— Decker Eveleth (@dex_eve) September 2, 2024
He told Reuters that this facility, located 475 km north of Moscow, "is intended for a large stationary missile system, and the only large stationary missile system that they (Russia — ed.) are currently developing is the Burevisnyk."
Eveleth and Lewis believe that deploying the Burevisnyk near Vologda, where the nuclear warheads are located, will allow the Russian military to launch the weapon quickly if needed.
Burevisnyk nuclear missile: what is known
The 9М370 "Burevisnyk" system, which NATO identifies as the SSC-X-9 Skyfall, first became known in 2018.
At the time, Russian dictator Putin boasted that it had an almost unlimited range and could bypass American missile defenses, but experts question such claims.
According to the rights group the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), there have been at least 13 tests of the Petrel since 2016, of which only two were partially successful.
During one of the failed tests in 2019, when they tried to remove an unprotected nuclear reactor, an explosion occurred and at least five people died.
Little is known about the technical characteristics of the "Petrel". Putin himself boasted that the missile allegedly has an almost unlimited range, although experts call the figure 23,000 km. In addition, they believe that the Petrel will fly at subsonic speeds, so they will be able to record it in flight.
