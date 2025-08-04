Russian GRU "mole" served in a combat unit of the Ministry of Defense — he was detained by Counterintelligence

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service has uncovered another attempt by Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) to infiltrate the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

GRU “mole” detained in a combat unit of the Ministry of Defense

As a result of preemptive actions in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a person mobilized to the combat brigade of the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine who was working for the enemy was detained.

The detention took place while the defendant was undergoing combined-arms training at the training ground.

As the investigation established, the soldier was recruited by the occupiers immediately after mobilization to the relevant unit. He came to the attention of the Russian GRU due to his pro-Russian comments on social media.

The agent's main task was to adjust Russian air attacks on the Defense Forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

It is documented that the defendant "leaked" to the Russian special services the geolocation of the military unit where he underwent military training.

Detention of Russian GRU agent

Then the agent began collecting coordinates of adjacent Defense Forces formations that the occupiers planned to launch missile strikes on. The agent sent the collected intelligence to the curator via messenger in the form of markers on Google Maps with a detailed description of the potential “targets.” Share

The SBU military counterintelligence exposed the "mole" in advance, documented his contacts with the Russian GRU, and detained him. During the special operation, measures were taken to secure Defense Forces locations in the zone of enemy intelligence activity.

During the search, a phone containing evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee.

SBU investigators in Dnipropetrovsk region informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is being held without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.