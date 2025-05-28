The General Staff confirmed the destruction of 4 Russian military-industrial complex facilities — which ones

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck 4 Russian military-industrial complex enterprises: three are located in the Moscow region, and one is in the Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian Defense Forces staged a large-scale “cotton war” in Russia

On the night of May 28, long-range SBU drones staged a "bombardment" at a strategic enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex - the Bereznyak Raduga plant, which is located in the city of Dubna, 130 km north of Moscow.

In particular, during the attack, Ukrainian drones bypassed the air defense system protecting the Russian capital and hit the assembly and equipment shops of the enterprise, where a fire is currently ongoing.

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Russian military-industrial complex facility.

The plant is part of the Tactical Missile Armament Corporation and manufactures cruise missiles of various classes: air-to-air, air-to-ground, and ground-to-ground. In particular, the Kh-101/555, Kh-69, and Kh-59MK missiles, with which the Russian Federation terrorizes the population and civilian objects in Ukraine. Share

The General Staff reports that the plant is part of the Kronstadt JSC. This JSC specializes in unmanned aircraft systems. In particular, the UAVs "Orion", "Inokhodets", "Molniya", "Grom", "Termit", "Helios", "Sirius", and ground control complexes are manufactured there.

Also at night, units of Ukrainian defenders struck JSC "Angstrem" in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation. A hit in the target area was recorded. The company develops and produces a microelectronic component base that is widely used by enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

In addition, on the eve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's unmanned systems forces successfully attacked the Dmitrovsky plant in the Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation. Explosions were recorded on the territory of the plant. The enterprise produces organic chemicals - components of explosives and gunpowder, as well as additives to rocket and aviation fuel.