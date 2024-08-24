On August 16, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) with the support of the USAID Energy Security Project (ESP) began accepting applications for the electronic register of guarantees of origin (GoOs) for renewable energy in Ukraine.

GoOs are electronic certificates verifying the production of electricity from renewable energy sources (RES).

Applicants who pass the review will be able to create an account on Grexel’s web platform, which is the electronic register’s IT developer.

By the end of 2024, the register is expected to be fully operational, accurately reflecting the transactions of guarantees of origin trading within Ukraine’s market. Thus, it will create full-scale conditions in Ukraine? (or — for whom?) to issue the GoOs for electricity generated from RES.

On August 20, 2024, the ESP conducted a training workshop for users of the GoOs register. About 300 participants, including the representatives from NEURC, Guaranteed Buyer, NEC “Ukrenergo”, Ukrhydroenergo, Market Operator, UEEX, electricity suppliers, and other market participants took part in the workshop.

The ESP and Grexel experts provided detailed information on the process of transferring GoOs within the register, the specifics of working with the Guaranteed Buyer, and the registration of RES installations under a single account, among other technical matters. Following the training, participants will be able to acquaint themselves with the register and start using it progressively.

Development of an electronic register for GoOs of electricity generated from RES commenced promptly following the enactment of the Law of Ukraine No. 3220-IX on 30.06.2023 “On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Restoration and ‘Green’ Transformation of the Energy System of Ukraine”. Share

Throughout this period, the Regulator collaborated closely with USAID ESP on the introduction of the GoOs mechanism in Ukraine. Thanks to the USAID ESP support, a tripartite agreement has been reached between the NEURC, Grexel Systems Ltd, and USAID ESP. This agreement secured the allocation of international technical assistance funds by the United States Agency for International Development to cover the costs of using G-REX software over four calendar years.