On August 16, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) with the support of the USAID Energy Security Project (ESP) began accepting applications for the electronic register of guarantees of origin (GoOs) for renewable energy in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) in Ukraine, supported by USAID Energy Security Project (ESP), introduced the electronic register of guarantees of origin (GoOs) for renewable energy, empowering Ukrainian businesses to opt for electricity from renewable sources.
- Grexel Systems Ltd, the IT developer of the GoOs register, plays a crucial role in facilitating the application process and transactions within the platform, aiming for full operationality by the end of 2024.
- Following the enactment of pro-green energy laws in Ukraine, the collaboration between NEURC, Grexel, and USAID ESP has been pivotal in securing international technical assistance funds to cover the costs of the G-REX software for four years.
- The next milestone is to establish trading processes of GoOs for renewable energy with the European Union after NEURC's inclusion in the Association of Issuing Bodies, to enhance energy exchange and collaboration.
- Training workshops and educational sessions conducted by USAID ESP and Grexel experts are essential in familiarizing market participants with the register, ensuring a smooth transition towards renewable energy usage in Ukraine.
GoOs are electronic certificates verifying the production of electricity from renewable energy sources (RES).
Applicants who pass the review will be able to create an account on Grexel’s web platform, which is the electronic register’s IT developer.
By the end of 2024, the register is expected to be fully operational, accurately reflecting the transactions of guarantees of origin trading within Ukraine’s market. Thus, it will create full-scale conditions in Ukraine? (or — for whom?) to issue the GoOs for electricity generated from RES.
On August 20, 2024, the ESP conducted a training workshop for users of the GoOs register. About 300 participants, including the representatives from NEURC, Guaranteed Buyer, NEC “Ukrenergo”, Ukrhydroenergo, Market Operator, UEEX, electricity suppliers, and other market participants took part in the workshop.
The ESP and Grexel experts provided detailed information on the process of transferring GoOs within the register, the specifics of working with the Guaranteed Buyer, and the registration of RES installations under a single account, among other technical matters. Following the training, participants will be able to acquaint themselves with the register and start using it progressively.
Throughout this period, the Regulator collaborated closely with USAID ESP on the introduction of the GoOs mechanism in Ukraine. Thanks to the USAID ESP support, a tripartite agreement has been reached between the NEURC, Grexel Systems Ltd, and USAID ESP. This agreement secured the allocation of international technical assistance funds by the United States Agency for International Development to cover the costs of using G-REX software over four calendar years.
Following the successful implementation of mechanisms for issuing the GoOs for renewable energy in Ukraine, the next objective is to establish the GoOs trading processes with the European Union. This will become feasible after the NEURC is included in the list of the Association of Issuing Bodies (AIB). The NEURC and other central executive bodies are actively pursuing this goal.