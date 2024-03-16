The Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility near Kharkiv — photo

A Russian kamikaze drone struck a village in the Kharkiv region at night on March 16. Damaged object of critical infrastructure.

What is known about the shelling of the Kharkiv region by the Russian Federation

As the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported, around 02:25 a Russian drone "Shakhed" hit the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district.

As a result of the enemy attack, the object of critical infrastructure was damaged. According to local authorities, there were no casualties.

In the past day, Russian troops shelled 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region. The occupiers used artillery, mortars, as well as drones, Iskander-M ballistic missiles and aerial bombs.

The head of the OVA adds that 26 children and their families were evacuated from areas near the front line in the Kharkiv region during the day.

What is the situation in the Kharkiv region

We will remind that Kharkiv and the settlements of the region come under enemy fire almost every day, in particular, due to the proximity to the border with the Russian Federation.

In addition, hostilities are taking place in the Kupian district, the occupiers want to return the territories they captured at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The situation in this direction is complicated.

As reported, on March 15, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the village of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region. The premises of the dormitory and the premises of the emergency medical aid point were destroyed.

Also on March 14, arrivals were recorded in a suburb near Kharkiv.