The US has imposed sanctions on Russia's energy sector — who is on the lists

On October 22, the United States imposed tough sanctions on Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, increasing pressure on the Kremlin over the war in Ukraine.

The US Treasury Department, through its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), has imposed new sanctions against Russia to force Putin to engage in serious negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

The sanctions are aimed at pressuring Russia's energy sector and limiting the revenues the Kremlin uses to finance the war and support the economy. Share

The new sanctions will affect the two largest Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as their numerous subsidiaries engaged in the production, processing, and sale of oil and gas in Russia.

The list includes more than 30 units of both companies, including oil fields, gas and oil refineries across the country.

All assets and interests owned by these companies in the United States or controlled by U.S. persons are now blocked and subject to mandatory reporting to OFAC. Violations of the sanctions may result in civil or criminal liability, and foreign financial institutions that conduct significant transactions with sanctioned companies risk secondary sanctions.

Targets of new US sanctions

OFAC also emphasized that the sanctions are not intended to punish, but rather to change Russia's behavior and encourage it to engage in peaceful negotiations. The sanctions may be reviewed or lifted if U.S. law and relevant conditions are met.

"Now is the time to stop the killing and declare an immediate ceasefire. In response to President Putin's refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is imposing sanctions on two of Russia's largest oil companies that are funding the Kremlin's military actions. We urge our allies to join in and abide by these sanctions," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant.

The EU also continues to increase economic pressure on Russia. It has become known that the new 19th sanctions package is aimed at limiting energy revenues, as well as countering the shadow fleet.