Ukraine will receive the 32nd package of military assistance from Finland

Finland will provide Ukraine with the 32nd package of military assistance worth about 43 million euros.

Finland announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine

The corresponding decision was made by the country's President Alexander Stubb on February 5, based on the government's proposal.

The aid package will contain, among other things, materials purchased from the Finnish defense industry as part of the Ukraine support program.

In total, according to the Finnish Ministry of Defense, the republic has already supplied Ukraine with military equipment worth 3.2 billion euros.

"Finland will continue to provide Ukraine with military equipment support as planned. In addition to the support packages, we participate in several capacity-building coalitions aimed at building and strengthening Ukraine's own capabilities," said the country's Minister of Defense Antti Hakkänen. Share

For operational reasons and for the safe delivery of aid, the exact content, method of delivery, and schedule will not be disclosed. When preparing the aid, both Ukraine's needs and the resource situation in the Armed Forces were taken into account, the message emphasizes.