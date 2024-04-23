Ukraine's parliament adopts bill on individual educational trajectories: details

On April 23, the Verkhovna Rada supported bill No. 10177 on individual educational trajectories and improving the educational process in higher education.

What does a bill on education reform provide

Bill No. 10177 on individual educational trajectories will allow contract students to complete a four-year bachelor's program in three years or to combine studies with work and complete their studies in 6-8 years.

Our idea is to create more opportunities and give more freedom to students of higher education institutions. Thanks to the introduction of interdisciplinary educational programs at the bachelor's level, students can independently regulate the pace and duration of studies and, if necessary, change specialities after a year or a half of studies. Osken Lisovyi Minister of Education

Also, the law allows applicants to enter not a specialty, but a branch. Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, explained how it will work in practice.

For example, a student has not yet decided on a specific specialty, so he enrolls in the interdisciplinary program "Social Sciences". It includes several specialties: sociology, social work and political science. In a year and a half, the student decides that political science is closer to him, chooses this specialty and continues to study it purposefully. Those who have already decided on a specialty will continue to be able to immediately enroll in it, Fedorov wrote. Share

What other changes will the new law on education reform include?

This bill envisages greater autonomy not only for students but also for higher education institutions. Fedorov notes that he adapts Ukrainian education to European standards in general and adds that students study according to this system in Europe's top institutions.

They also plan to strengthen universities' autonomy. From now on, institutions of higher education will be able to independently decide how to teach students of non-regulated specialities so that they achieve the competencies set by the standard.

For regulated professions such as law, medicine or law enforcement, competency requirements and learning outcomes will be detailed. State qualification exams are provided for these fields.