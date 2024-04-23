Ukraine's parliament adopts bill on individual educational trajectories: details

On April 23, the Verkhovna Rada supported bill No. 10177 on individual educational trajectories and improving the educational process in higher education.
What does a bill on education reform provide
Bill No. 10177 on individual educational trajectories will allow contract students to complete a four-year bachelor's program in three years or to combine studies with work and complete their studies in 6-8 years.
Also, the law allows applicants to enter not a specialty, but a branch. Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, explained how it will work in practice.
What other changes will the new law on education reform include?
This bill envisages greater autonomy not only for students but also for higher education institutions. Fedorov notes that he adapts Ukrainian education to European standards in general and adds that students study according to this system in Europe's top institutions.
They also plan to strengthen universities' autonomy. From now on, institutions of higher education will be able to independently decide how to teach students of non-regulated specialities so that they achieve the competencies set by the standard.
For regulated professions such as law, medicine or law enforcement, competency requirements and learning outcomes will be detailed. State qualification exams are provided for these fields.
Oxen Lisovyi said that higher education standards, which are expected to be updated in the coming months, will include more selectivity. Such a move should increase competition in universities and, as a result, provide opportunities for teachers to offer innovative courses and a higher quality of education for students.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-