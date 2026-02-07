Watch: blackout hits Belgorod again amid missile strike

On the evening of February 7, Belgorod was attacked by unknown missiles. The city went into a blackout after the strikes.

Blackout in Belgorod: what is known

Russians complain in local forums about the lack of electricity in Belgorod.

Around 7:00 p.m., it became known that explosions had erupted in the city amid the threat of a missile attack. After that, the power went out in Belgorod and the Belgorod district.

At least two strikes were made on the Belgorod electrical substation on Storozhova Street, and the Luch CHP was also attacked.

Meanwhile, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that the attack targeted energy infrastructure, causing damage. He also said that this was allegedly the second attack in a day.