Zelenskyy approved new sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists

On October 11, Ukraine introduced new anti-Russian sanctions. The restrictions targeted individuals and companies involved in supporting the Russian military machine and circumventing sanctions.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented new anti-Russian sanctions, in alignment with other countries, to target individuals and companies aiding the Russian military and evading sanctions.
- The sanctions list includes executives of companies profiting from the Russian war machine, supplying weapons, critical components, and equipment, such as Alrosa CEO and the director of a cartridge factory.
Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against Russia
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Meanwhile, the president's website indicates that 8 individuals and 14 legal entities have been sanctioned.
Among them:
Pavel Marinichev, CEO of Alrosa, whose company provides the Russian budget with profits from diamond mining;
Director of the Tula Cartridge Plant Sergey Lukin;
Representative of the North Korean company KOMID, Rim Yong Hyok, who is involved in supplying weapons to Russia.
In addition, sanctions have been applied to Russian defense industry enterprises, in particular to Stout and the Center for Innovative Technologies and Engineering, which supply electronic components, equipment, and communication systems to the Russian army.
Also under sanctions was the private military company "Convoy", which was established in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and is financed by Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg and the sanctioned VTB bank.
It is known that the PMC "Convoy" was created in the fall of 2022 in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Officially, "Convoy" is not subordinate to the regular units of the Russian Armed Forces and has its own area of responsibility and management structure. In 2023, there was information that the PMC was operating in the Kherson direction after initially defending Russian logistics lines on the Melitopol-Dzhankoy highway.
Zelensky noted that the sanctions against the Russian Federation, which were introduced during the war, have become a global form of interaction that restores the real power of justice.
He informed that since June of this year alone, Ukraine has already adopted eight sanctions packages for our jurisdiction. In particular, sanctions with the USA, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, and all the sanctions packages of the European Union have been synchronized.
In total, 281 individuals and 633 legal entities, and these are significant individuals. We are also working to ensure that there are new sanctions steps, in particular, we are counting on the 19th package of sanctions by the European Union.
