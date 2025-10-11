Zelenskyy approved new sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists

On October 11, Ukraine introduced new anti-Russian sanctions. The restrictions targeted individuals and companies involved in supporting the Russian military machine and circumventing sanctions.

Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against Russia

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Today we synchronized sanctions with Japan — I signed a corresponding decree. The sanctions list includes leaders and companies that provide profits to the Russian military machine, supply weapons, critical components, and equipment. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Meanwhile, the president's website indicates that 8 individuals and 14 legal entities have been sanctioned.

Among them:

Pavel Marinichev, CEO of Alrosa, whose company provides the Russian budget with profits from diamond mining;

Director of the Tula Cartridge Plant Sergey Lukin;

Representative of the North Korean company KOMID, Rim Yong Hyok, who is involved in supplying weapons to Russia.

In addition, sanctions have been applied to Russian defense industry enterprises, in particular to Stout and the Center for Innovative Technologies and Engineering, which supply electronic components, equipment, and communication systems to the Russian army.

Also under sanctions was the private military company "Convoy", which was established in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and is financed by Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg and the sanctioned VTB bank.

It is known that the PMC "Convoy" was created in the fall of 2022 in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Officially, "Convoy" is not subordinate to the regular units of the Russian Armed Forces and has its own area of responsibility and management structure. In 2023, there was information that the PMC was operating in the Kherson direction after initially defending Russian logistics lines on the Melitopol-Dzhankoy highway.

Zelensky noted that the sanctions against the Russian Federation, which were introduced during the war, have become a global form of interaction that restores the real power of justice.

And Russia is feeling the effects of world sanctions, and there will be even more pressure for this war. Share

He informed that since June of this year alone, Ukraine has already adopted eight sanctions packages for our jurisdiction. In particular, sanctions with the USA, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, and all the sanctions packages of the European Union have been synchronized.