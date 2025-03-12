"744,000 Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia!". Volunteer Kepler called on the European Parliament to act — video

Ukrainian volunteer Tata Kepler, founder of the charity project "Birds", spoke at a plenary session of the European Parliament and called on Europe to stop tolerating atrocities by the Russian military against Ukrainians, including women and children.

Tata Kepler told many stories of individual tragedies to convey to European parliamentarians the overall picture of the horrors that millions of Ukrainians have experienced and continue to experience. According to her, the scars of this war will remain with Ukrainians forever.

My country and I will never return from this war. We may return home, but we will never return from the war. Dad Kepler Volunteer

She said that as a volunteer she had visited more than 700 de-occupied territories and frontline zones, helping residents. She also spoke about a project aimed at helping individuals and families who had survived sexual violence by Russian soldiers. The youngest victim Kepler helped was only four years old, the oldest was 75.

Tata Kepler provided horrifying statistics. She emphasized that over 1.3 million Ukrainian children remain in the occupied territories, and 744,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russia.

744,000 children kidnapped in the heart of Europe! I ask you to stop enduring this in silence!

She also emphasized that tens of thousands of Ukrainian women are waiting for their loved ones to return from Russian captivity, while other tens of thousands will never see them again.

At the same time, 130,000 Ukrainian women currently serve in the country's security and defense sectors — the largest number of female military personnel in Europe. Share

Kepler concluded her speech with a call to action, condemning inaction and empty sympathy.