Mu-Deng, a 2-month-old pygmy hippopotamus from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, has become a social media star and is prompting tourists to line up to see her.

What is the secret of the wild popularity of the hippopotamus Mu-Deng

It is noted that the little hippopotamus has gained popularity among users of social networks and tourists due to its funny behavior and cute appearance.

The animal has cute pink cheeks, like a cartoon character.

Mu-Deng was born on July 10 in the family of Yona's mother and Tony's father, who had already raised two cubs before that.

In particular, after the birth of the little hippopotamus, she had her own Facebook page, which was subscribed to by at least 20,000 users.

At the age of two months, Mu-Deng already weighs about 20 kg and still feeds on his mother's milk.

She is expected to start eating plant-based food next month.

Mu-Deng sleeps most of the time and also likes to bathe.

At the same time, she bites the caretakers' knees, opens her mouth funny and plays.

In August, the zoo staff started posting videos of hippos having fun, which won the hearts of many users.

Against the background of Mu-Deng's popularity, 2.5 million people have already subscribed to the zoo's TikTok page. One video on Facebook, in which the hippopotamus yawns and enjoys being petted by one of its keepers, has garnered 7.3 million views.

What is known about the consequences of Mu-Deng's wild popularity

It is noted that the little hippopotamus has a large number of fans who bake cakes with her images and draw pictures with the cute creature.

To cope with the influx of tourists, the zoo began offering visitors paid overnight stays in cabins so they could avoid queuing early in the morning.

However, the director of the zoo, Narongwit Chodchoi, is not too happy about Mu-Deng's great fame.

According to him, when the little hippopotamus became popular, visits to the zoo increased by 30%, but some visitors behaved inappropriately — pouring water on the animal, throwing objects at it.

Workers have already installed a video surveillance system. Also, a guard began to watch over Mu-Deng.

The best time to see Mu Deng is between 8 am and 9 am.

Also, the star animal can be found in the enclosure after lunch, when its mother Jonah is being fed. The little hippopotamus is still very attached to its mother.