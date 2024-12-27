A broken tanker from the Russian shadow fleet blocked the Bosphorus Strait
A broken tanker from the Russian shadow fleet blocked the Bosphorus Strait

Cordelia Moon tanker from the Russian shadow fleet
Source:  Reuters

According to Andriy Klymenko, head of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies, the Bosphorus Strait was blocked by the Cordelia Moon tanker from the Russian shadow fleet, which was transporting oil from the aggressor country.

What is known about the blocking of the Bosphorus Strait by a broken tanker of the Russian shadow fleet?

I'm saying that the events of recent days are a Sign, not some "hazelnut and hawthorn" thing, Klymenko emphasized.

According to him, the 274-meter-long tanker Cordelia Moon broke down while transporting Russian oil under the Panamanian flag.

The ship was heading from the Turkish port of Yalova to Novorossiysk, which led to a complete halt to traffic in both directions.

"This is our old figure. He has been transporting Russian oil from the ports of the Black and Baltic Seas since 2022 under different names," explains Klymenko.

What is known about the consequences of the incident?

According to Reuters journalists, the tanker, which was heading to the port of Novorossiysk, stopped on December 26 due to an engine failure in the Yenikoy area.

A repair ship was sent to the site of the breakdown.

The 274-meter tanker suffered an engine failure while en route from Yalova to Russia. Tugs secured the vessel with cables, ensuring its safety, the Turkish Ministry of Transport confirmed the incident.

Southbound vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey was promised to resume last night.

Cordelia Moon, built in 2006, appears in Lloyd's List reports as part of the Kremlin's shadow fleet — one of the vessels used to circumvent sanctions imposed on Russian oil.

