According to Andriy Klymenko, head of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies, the Bosphorus Strait was blocked by the Cordelia Moon tanker from the Russian shadow fleet, which was transporting oil from the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- The tanker Cordelia Moon, part of the Russian shadow fleet, broke down while transporting Russian oil under the Panamanian flag, causing a halt in vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait.
- This incident sheds light on the use of tankers like Cordelia Moon to circumvent sanctions on Russian oil, showcasing the complexities of international maritime regulations and enforcement.
- Efforts to address the engine failure of the tanker are underway, highlighting the challenges and risks associated with maintaining the safety and security of vessels navigating crucial waterways like the Bosphorus Strait.
- The blocking of the Bosphorus Strait by the broken tanker has raised concerns about the impact on regional maritime traffic and the broader implications for geopolitical tensions in the area.
- As details emerge about the consequences of the incident, there is a growing focus on the role of shadow fleets in facilitating the transportation of goods, including oil, and the need for enhanced regulation and oversight in the maritime industry.
What is known about the blocking of the Bosphorus Strait by a broken tanker of the Russian shadow fleet?
According to him, the 274-meter-long tanker Cordelia Moon broke down while transporting Russian oil under the Panamanian flag.
The ship was heading from the Turkish port of Yalova to Novorossiysk, which led to a complete halt to traffic in both directions.
What is known about the consequences of the incident?
According to Reuters journalists, the tanker, which was heading to the port of Novorossiysk, stopped on December 26 due to an engine failure in the Yenikoy area.
A repair ship was sent to the site of the breakdown.
Southbound vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey was promised to resume last night.
Cordelia Moon, built in 2006, appears in Lloyd's List reports as part of the Kremlin's shadow fleet — one of the vessels used to circumvent sanctions imposed on Russian oil.
More on the topic
