According to Viktor Vishnevskyi, a hydrologist, doctor of geographical sciences, significant climate changes are expected in Ukraine in the coming decades, which will lead to the appearance of rare animals and plants.

How climate change will affect the environment in Ukraine

In particular, Vishnevsky advises to prepare for more frequent encounters with pink flamingos in Odesa and predicts the spread of jackals almost throughout the country.

He noted that, unlike the southern hemisphere, winters in the northern hemisphere are becoming significantly warmer.

This is mostly due to the fact that the Earth moves around the Sun not in a circle, as is often imagined, but in an ellipse.

In Ukraine, the Earth is somewhat closer to the Sun in winter and receives more heat.

According to Vishnevsky, from the point of view of cosmic phenomena, nature remains complex and unpredictable.

He notes that we are talking about falling meteorites, volcanic eruptions, and other random events.

Consequences of global warming in Ukraine

The scientist notes that he currently does not have a full understanding of all events, but researchers are carefully studying natural mechanisms.

As greenhouse gas concentrations increase, most scientists agree that temperatures will rise over the coming decades.

Vishnevsky was offered to make a certain comparison: to build a graph, based on archival data for 160 years, for a forecast for the next three years.

The line can be drawn, but it must be said that every year is still different from the previous one. That is, certain fluctuations are observed on some more or less straightened line. But what is important is what the trend is, — explains Vishnevsky. Share

How nature is changing in Ukraine under the influence of global climate change

According to him, the current trend predicts a further increase in temperature in the future, which will lead to changes in the life of plants and animals in Ukraine.

In particular, the warming in the Carpathians leads to the fact that the forest cover gradually rises higher and higher, and the area of meadows decreases due to the constant height of the mountains.