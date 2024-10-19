Dmytro Segen and Anastasia Novitina, a married couple of immigrants from Kherson, died as a result of the powerful hurricane "Helen", which recently swept through the US territory and resulted in numerous victims.

What is known about the death of a Ukrainian couple in the USA as a result of Hurricane Helen

According to Lisa Gindinova, the niece of the deceased Anastasia Novitina, the bodies of the married couple of Ukrainians were found a few days after the beginning of the large-scale flooding caused by Hurricane Helen.

It is noted that after the start of the full-scale invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the family from Kherson, together with their 13-year-old son Yevhen and grandmother Tatyana, left Ukraine for North Carolina in the USA.

Dmytro Segen and Anastasia Novitina

Their house was located just a few meters from the South Two River, the water in which rose by 6 meters during Hurricane Helen.

Gindinova remembers that she last talked to her aunt on the evening of September 26.

According to her, then Anastasia Novitina reported that the water level in the river continued to rise and jokingly expressed hope that their house, which she called the "Titanic", would survive.

However, as a result of the hurricane, the house was completely destroyed.

The bodies of Anastasia and Dmitry were discovered a few days after the natural disaster. The woman was identified by a gold earring, and her husband by fingerprints.

We saw the earring and everyone was silent. It was a moment when we couldn't think of anything, no crazy scenario. There was evidence that they did not evacuate, says Gindinova. Share

Anastasia's body was found approximately 16 kilometers from her destroyed house, Dmytro was also found another kilometer away.

The couple's 13-year-old son and his grandmother Tatiana are still considered missing. Their search continues. The family is waiting for a miracle.

Currently, it is known that more than 200 people died as a result of the natural disaster and at least 81 people are missing.