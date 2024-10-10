A fatal road accident involving Ukrainians took place in Poland — 2 people died

On October 10, a fatal road accident occurred in Poland near the Ukrainian border. As a result of the accident, Ukrainians died, and there are also injured.

What is known about the accident in Poland

As noted, the accident occurred near the Polish-Ukrainian border checkpoint in Medyka.

A minibus carrying citizens of Ukraine collided with a truck. The bus crashed into a truck trailer.

Photo — www.rmf24.pl

There were seven Ukrainians in the minibus. According to the police, two people died as a result of the accident — a woman and a man aged 45 and 60.

Photo — www.rmf24.pl

At the scene of the accident, the police, under the supervision of the prosecutor, determine the causes of the accident.

A large-scale road accident occurred in the Rivne region

On July 6, a tanker truck collided with a minibus in the Rivne region, as a result of which 14 people died, including a 6-year-old child, and only one woman survived.

The State Service for Emergency Situations of the Rivne region reported that the accident occurred near the village of Verkhiv in the Ostroz community.

It is clarified that a Mercedes Sprinter carrying people on the route Horodyshche — Rivne — Starokostyantyniv got into an accident.

As reported the communications department of the Rivne Oblast police are also considering the following versions: the release of a technical vehicle on the line with a technical malfunction, inattention of the driver, violation of traffic rules or other force majeure circumstances.

The police also said that the victim has already been questioned by investigators.