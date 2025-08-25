A gift to Putin. Poland will not finance Starlink for Ukraine — details of the scandal
A gift to Putin. Poland will not finance Starlink for Ukraine — details of the scandal

Starlink
Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Hawkowski criticized the decision of Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who on August 25 decided to veto the law regarding assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

Points of attention

  • President Karol Nawrocki's veto of the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees has led to Poland cutting off Starlink internet for Ukraine, sparking a scandal in interstate relations.
  • The decision could result in the termination of support for storing Ukrainian administration data in a secure location, impacting the country's ability to communicate and operate efficiently.

The end of Starlink internet for Ukraine: what is known about the scandal in Poland

He wrote about this on the social network X.

Havkovskyi stated that "presidential vetoes are being thrown at random" after Navrotskyi vetoed a law related to aid to Ukrainians.

Karol Nawrocki's decision cuts off the internet to Ukraine, because de facto it means his decision on the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens. This is the end of the Starlink internet that Poland provides to warring Ukraine. This is also the end of support for storing Ukrainian administration data in a secure location.

Havkovsky said he could not imagine a "better gift" for the army of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin than disconnecting Ukraine from the internet.

Mr. President, you must stop blindly attacking the government in the name of political struggle. You are harming the people who are fighting for their independence, while at the same time helping Russia.

Ukraine currently relies heavily on Starlink satellite communications services from Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

Amid uncertainty about the future of Starlink in Ukraine, European states have discussed alternative options for providing it with satellite communications.

