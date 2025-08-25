A gift to Putin. Poland will not finance Starlink for Ukraine — details of the scandal

Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Hawkowski criticized the decision of Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who on August 25 decided to veto the law regarding assistance to Ukrainian refugees.
He wrote about this on the social network X.
Havkovskyi stated that "presidential vetoes are being thrown at random" after Navrotskyi vetoed a law related to aid to Ukrainians.
Prezydenckie weta tną na oślep! Karol Nawrocki wyłącza swoją decyzją Internet Ukrainie, bo de facto to oznacza jego decyzja dotyczącą ustawy o pomocy obywatelom Ukrainy.— Krzysztof Gawkowski (@KGawkowski) August 25, 2025
To koniec internetu Starlink, który Polska dostarcza toczącej wojnę Ukrainie. To również koniec wsparcia dla…
Havkovsky said he could not imagine a "better gift" for the army of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin than disconnecting Ukraine from the internet.
Mr. President, you must stop blindly attacking the government in the name of political struggle. You are harming the people who are fighting for their independence, while at the same time helping Russia.
Ukraine currently relies heavily on Starlink satellite communications services from Elon Musk's SpaceX company.
Amid uncertainty about the future of Starlink in Ukraine, European states have discussed alternative options for providing it with satellite communications.
