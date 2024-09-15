A cyclone named "Boris" is raging in the countries of Eastern Europe. It has already caused heavy downpours in Poland and Romania, leading to flooding, and heavy snowfall in Austria.

What is known about the effects of Cyclone Boris in Eastern Europe

According to RMF24 publication, heavy rains have not stopped in Poland since September 12. The water level in the rivers is rising rapidly. The most critical situation occurred in the south-west of the country.

The Lower Silesian, Opole, Silesian and Lesser Poland Voivodeships are at risk of large-scale flooding.

And the worst situation is observed in the Lower Silesian and Opole voivodeships.

In the historic town of Hlukholaz in the south-west of Poland, near the border with the Czech Republic, rescuers dumped hundreds of sandbags in the area of the river.

The population is being evacuated from Klodzko.

The Polish authorities have not yet provided information on the consequences of the floods, the scale of the likely destruction and the victims or dead.

According to Polish forecasters, the amount of precipitation is currently much higher than the level recorded in 1997, when Wroclaw was flooded.

In particular, 2 checkpoints on the border between Poland and the Czech Republic were closed due to flooding.

The checkpoints in Holkovice, near the town of Goduv, were closed, as it is impossible to pass on the road to it from the Czech side of the border.

Due to the increase in the water level in the Piotrovka River and its outflow from the banks on the Czech side, the checkpoint in Holkovice is closed until further notice, representatives of the Goduv City Council reported. Share

The same situation occurred with the checkpoint in the village of Markłowice-Hurne.

What is known about the effects of bad weather in other EU countries

According to Reuters, Romania has already announced the first deaths due to a large-scale flood. It is noted that at least 4 people died.

Thousands of residential buildings are reported to have been destroyed and damaged in eastern Romania.

It is noted that at least 8 districts were affected by the flood in the country.

According to the Prime Minister of the country, Marcel Čolaku, about 5,000 houses were damaged, while at least 25,000 consumers were left without electricity.

The death of local residents was recorded in the Galata district.

We have created an operational crisis headquarters at the County Council of the Galatsia County with the participation of the Ministers of Defense, Internal Affairs, and the Environment. Saving lives is a priority. "We have all the necessary logistics for quick intervention, including emergency helicopters," Çolaku emphasized. Share

The Czech Republic was also affected by floods near the border with Poland.

Czech forecasters warn about the possibility of flooding in Jesenice, Karniv and Opava regions.

So far, 38 settlements in the Czech Republic have declared the highest flood threat. In Prague, protection against floods has already been raised, embankments have been closed, and the work of various facilities is being stopped, for example, the zoo has stopped working due to bad weather.

In places, up to 25 centimeters of rain has already fallen, but the elements do not end there. Forecasters predict that on Sunday, May 15, a third of the average annual precipitation may fall in the Czech Republic.

Weather conditions are deteriorating in Austria as well. Representatives of the Austrian Federal Geosphere Institute predict that up to 20 centimeters of rain may fall in some areas of the country during the day.

Snowfall and avalanches have already started in a number of regions of the country.

An avalanche occurred in Tyrol when there was a group of 30 tourists in the mountains. It is known that one person has disappeared, rescuers were involved in their search, however, it is not known whether the victim was found.

Emergency services in Austria are preparing for the possibility that the local population may have to be evacuated in several municipalities.

The authorities warn that the coming days will be very difficult and difficult in the lands of Lower Austria.

In Slovakia and Hungary, it is expected that due to the bad weather brought by the cyclone, the Danube River may approach a critical high level. A peak flood wave of up to 8 meters is expected to cover the regions as early as next week.

Rescuers are currently preparing for possible bad weather.